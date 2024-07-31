Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film climax video is OUT on social media

Telugu star Allu Arjun's film's last scene from Pushpa 2 has gone viral on social media. The actor does not appear in the clip, leaving fans speculating about the scene's context.

Pushpa 2 is one of the films that fans are looking forward to. The film will star Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in major roles. Sukumar will direct Pushpa 2, while Fahadh Faasil will play a prominent part. The film was scheduled to be released on August 15, but it has now been pushed back to December 6 owing to unanticipated difficulties. Well, a video of the film's climactic battle sequence has gone popular on social media.

Pushpa 2's finale sequence is released on social media

The leaked conclusion footage for Pushpa 2 shows the whole cast and crew rehearsing an epic battle sequence. The footage shows a man hung from a harness and covered in blood. At the same time, others were spotted assisting with the set-up. The video is going viral, and it's getting people excited. Pushpa fans were outraged that Allu Arjun's fight climax sequence footage had been leaked and requested the directors to take it down. They even voiced worry that the footage revealed too much information.

Also Read: Who is Baba Aniruddhacharya? Meet internet's favourite spiritual guru

In reaction to the leak, many social media users have called for the video’s removal, voicing worries that it reveals too much to fans eagerly awaiting the movie’s release. One fan argued, “Please take down the video! Don’t spoil the climax for us,” while another remarked, “Leaking such crucial scenes is unfair to the hard work of the entire team.”

This isn't the first time video from Pushpa 2 has appeared online. Previously, Rashmika appeared in a video wearing a crimson saree with sindoor on her forehead, repeating her role as Srivalli. The sequel looks into Srivalli's life after marriage, and the project is already nearing completion.

Also Read: WHAT! Did Kritika Malik once attempted suicide? Says she felt guilty

The first red saree with sindoor on her forehead played an unusual part. The film was launched in December 2021 and succeeded in winning millions of hearts with its plot.

Latest Videos