'Pushpa 2' actor Allu Arjun's children Allu Arha, Allu Ayaan moved to safety after protests [WATCH]

Allu Arjun's Hyderabad home was vandalized by protesters demanding justice for a woman who died in a stampede during Pushpa 2's premiere. Following the incident, his children, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan, were escorted to safety

Allu Arjun’s children, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan, were moved to a secure location after their Hyderabad home was vandalized on Sunday. Protesters, reportedly members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), targeted the Telugu superstar’s residence, demanding justice for the woman who lost her life during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre. The demonstrators caused damage to the property, prompting immediate security measures for the family.

A video shared online captured Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan leaving the premises in a car accompanied by family members. The media surrounded the vehicle, revealing a visibly concerned Arha inside.

Although Allu Arjun has yet to comment on the incident, his father, noted producer Allu Aravind, addressed the media the same evening. He strongly criticized the attack on their home, emphasizing that such incidents should not be encouraged.

Allu Aravind stated that everyone had witnessed the events that unfolded at their residence and stressed the importance of handling the situation thoughtfully. He confirmed that the police had arrested the vandals and registered a case against them. According to him, the police were prepared to apprehend anyone attempting further disturbances. Aravind urged people not to support such acts and mentioned that he would not comment further to avoid escalating matters, adding that it was crucial to let the law take its course. In connection with the protest, six individuals have been arrested.

About the Sandhya Theatre Stampede

The stampede occurred on December 4 at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2. Thousands of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, leading to chaos. Tragically, a 35-year-old woman lost her life, and her son sustained severe injuries in the incident.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun's house vandalism: Six arrested for pelting stone at 'Pushpa 2' actor's home; Read

Following the tragedy, the police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case was filed at the Chikkadpally police station based on a complaint from the deceased woman’s family.

On December 13, Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the stampede. However, the Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail later that day. He was released from custody on December 14.

Latest Videos