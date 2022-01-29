  • Facebook
    Puneeth Rajkumar's elder brother Shivarajkumar gets emotional while dubbing for Powerstar's last movie James

    Here's what Shivarajkumar said on dubbing for his brother Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James; read on

    Puneeth Rajkumar's elder brother Shivarajkumar gets emotional while dubbing for Powerstar's last movie James
    At 46, Kannada Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar, passed away on October 29, 2021, due to a heart attack in a private hospital in Bengaluru. On Republic Day, the makers of James, which is Puneeth's last movie, released a special poster of the late power star from the film. 

    In James, Puneeth Rajkumar will be seen on-screen one last time, making his fans and co-stars emotional. Except for Puneeth's dubbing, the shoot and production have been finished wrapped up. The makers were trying to find the right voice to dub for Puneeth's parts in James and doing the honour; his elder Shivarajkumar got into the shoes. 

    In an interview, Shivarajkumar spoke about finding it hard to dub for his late brother in James. "I tried to dub for a few scenes, but it is emotionally hard for me to watch him while doing so. I am trying to dub for him, but I need to see how it will turn out and whether people will accept it,"

    Also Read: Late Puneeth Rajkumar's last poster is out from his film James on Republic Day

    Shivarajkumar and another elder brother Raghavendra Rajkumar will be seen in cameo roles in Puneeth Rajkumar's James. Fans are super eager to witness the much-awaited dream of watching the Rajkumar brothers together on the big screen.

    Also Read: From Sidharth Shukla to Puneeth Rajkumar; top stars who passed away

    On Republic Day, one poster was released where we can see Puneeth Rajkumar as a soldier, holding a machine gun, with images of a battlefield in the background.

    According to reports, James is slated to have a solo release on March 17 on Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday. It is said no other Kannada film will be released during that week March 17 to March 22, to honour the late actor. The film is directed by Chethan Kumar, who had worked with Puneeth in the hit  Kannada film Raajakumara. Priya Anand plays the leading lady.

