'Property ke batwaare...', Shah Rukh Khan to choose THIS child incase they fight

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday in a special way, forgoing his traditional wave from Mannat’s balcony and instead hosting an intimate meet-and-greet, "SRK Day," with fans in Bandra. The star charmed the crowd with a dance, heartfelt stories, and answered fan questions with humor

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's legendary "King of Romance," celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2, 2024, with an eventful fan gathering, rather than his traditional balcony wave at his residence, Mannat. The annual gathering outside his home has long been a ritual for his fans, but recently, SRK has embraced a more intimate interaction. This year, he continued that trend by attending a meet-and-greet event titled "SRK Day," organized by his fan clubs in Bandra, arriving at 6:30 PM to spend time with his enthusiastic admirers and answer their questions.

Shah Rukh Khan Performs to 'Baadshah O Baadshah' for Fans

The superstar took the celebration up a notch by performing some of his iconic hits for his fans. During the event, he was seen dancing on stage to his popular track, Baadshah O Baadshah, surrounded by a group of dancers. The energy in the hall was intense, with fans cheering excitedly as he took a moment to acknowledge them by blowing kisses.

Shah Rukh Khan on His Kids’ Harmony

In a Q&A session, SRK humorously addressed a fan’s question about whom he usually sides with during disagreements between his three children—Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. He shared that his children rarely fight, adding with a laugh that he hoped they would continue to avoid conflicts to spare him the challenge of a property division dispute in the future.

A Dad's Responsibilities on His Birthday

Even on his birthday, Shah Rukh’s role as a dedicated father took precedence. He began his day by addressing an issue with his youngest son AbRam's iPad, which had stopped working. Shortly afterward, he helped his daughter Suhana resolve a wardrobe dilemma. Reflecting on family values, he remarked that his patience seemed to grow with the number of kids he has. He credited his family for teaching him patience, a quality he applies both at home and in his professional life, where he strives to resolve problems faced by those around him.

Cake-Cutting with Fans Singing 'Happy Birthday'

The Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh’s IPL team, shared a heartfelt clip of SRK cutting a birthday cake while fans sang "Happy Birthday" to him. The team extended their wishes on Instagram, affectionately noting that “Pathaan’s house” was the site of the grand celebration.

