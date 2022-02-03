Priyanka Chopra to feature with Marvel star Anthony Mackie in 'Ending Things'

Priyanka Chopra's new Hollywood project is opposite Anthony Mackie for the film titled, Ending Things; here's what we know

Actress Priyanka Chopra just became a baby girl's mother through surrogacy is on cloud nine. Yes, Priyanka is reported to have been roped in for another more exciting Hollywood project. Priyanka is said to share the screen with Captain America and The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie for the film titled, 'Ending Things'.

According to Deadline, Ending Things will be written and directed by Kevin Sullivan and is said to be similar to James Cameron's 1994 action-comedy 'True Lies' featured Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis in leading roles.

The movie will twist around a hit-woman, presumably Priyanka Chopra, who wants out of the assassin business and reveals to her business partner that she's finishing their personal relationship as well. But she comes to learn she doesn't want to end that part of their bond.

To survive the breakup and their last assignment together they must join forces for one last night out; read the official movie synopsis.

Davis Entertainment and Lit Entertainment will produce 'Ending Things' with Inspire Entertainment and Mackie's Make It With Gravy Productions.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently finished her rom-com 'Text For You' with Sam Hueghan and Celine Dion, as well as the AGBO Amazon limited series 'Citadel'. Her last release was 'The Matrix Resurrections. In Bollywood, she has 'Jee Le Zara' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

On the other hand, Anthony Mackie is set to make his directorial debut with 'Spark', a drama in which 'King Richard' actor Saniyya Sidney stars as Claudette Colvin, an unsung pioneer of the Civil Rights era.

Anthony Mackie also finished shooting for Rupert Wyatt's 'Desert Warrior' and is attached to play Captain America in the fourth movie in the Marvel franchise.