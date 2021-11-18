Priyanka Chopra shares new Matrix Resurrections poster, sad fans ask, 'where is she'?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was not seen in the latest poster of The Matrix Resurrections. Here's how fans reacted after seeing her absence. Check it out.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was not seen in the latest poster of The Matrix Resurrections. It looks like her fans are not happy with the same. It was yesterday when the actress had taken to her social media to post a new poster of her next film.

To talk about the poster, one could see Keanu Reeves in a different avatar, but fans could see that Priyanka was missing from the poster. "Step back into the Matrix with this new sneak peek for The Matrix Resurrections", read a part of the caption. The movie will have a theatrical release and will also be shown on HBO Max this Christmas. The details of the same was revealed in Priyanka's caption.

Disappointed fans took to the comment section to express their sadness over her absence. They asked, "Where are you in the poster". Few also said that Priyanka was not at all visible in the poster.

Although, the actress was seen in the trailer of the movie. To talk about the trailer, it showed that Neo had no memories of the past. He does not remember anything. Although, one can see a glimpse of his past life in the Matrix. The trailer then shows that he meets some old and new characters, one that is played by Priyanka Chopra. The actress is seen seated in a cafe shop, and she is seen talking to Neo. After the movie's trailer was released, fans started thinking that the actress would be playing the grown-up version of Sati.

To talk about The Matrix Resurrections, the stellar cast of the film also includes Jada Pinkett Smith, who will be playing the role of Niobe. Stars like Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris will also be seen in the movie. What do you think about the latest poster of the film?