Priyanka Chopra gets injured while filming stunt, shares image of huge cut on her throat
Actress Priyanka Chopra injured herself on the sets of her new film, The Bluff, and shared a picture of her injury on her Instagram story.
Priyanka Chopra hurt herself while filming the Hollywood film The Bluff. The actress revealed a photo of her injuries on Instagram Stories. She confessed she had a cut on her neck. The wound, while not deep, appeared to be uncomfortable. Sharing the photo, Priyanka said, “Oh the professional hazards on my jobs #latestacquisition #thebluff #stunts.” See the photo below:
Priyanka has been filming The Bluff in Australia for a few days. She stars with Karl Urban in the film, which will be available on Prime Video. Frank E. Flowers direct the Bluff. He became famous after co-writing the smash film Bob Marley: One Love, which made more than $120 million worldwide.
The Bluff is set in the nineteenth-century Caribbean and tells the story of a former female pirate. Priyanka would portray the pirate. In the film, the woman goes on a journey to safeguard her family as the mysterious misdeeds of her past catch up with her. The filmmakers intend to begin filming in Australia.
AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Michael Disco will produce the project with Cisely Saldana of Cinestar Pictures and Mariel Saldana.