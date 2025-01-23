Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga backed short film "Anuja" nominated at Oscars 2025

"Anuja," a short film directed by Adam J. Graves, earns Oscar nomination for Best Live Action Short Film, highlighting crucial issues and celebrating resilience, with a forthcoming Netflix release.

"Anuja," the acclaimed short film directed by Adam J. Graves, has earned a prestigious nomination for Best Live Action Short Film at the 97th Academy Awards. The film tells the poignant story of nine-year-old Anuja, played by Sajda Pathan, who works in a garment factory in Delhi with her sister Palak, portrayed by Ananya Shanbhag.

As Anuja faces a life-altering decision, she must bear the weight of her family's future on her young shoulders. The film's impactful narrative highlights crucial issues while celebrating resilience, humor, and hope.

A collaborative effort, "Anuja" was jointly backed by a team of esteemed individuals, including Suchitra Mattai, Mindy Kaling, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Krushan Naik, Aaron Kopp, Devananda Graves, Michael Graves, Ksheetij Saini, and Alexandra Blaney. Priyanka Chopra and Anita Bhatia served as executive producers.

Mindy Kaling expressed her enthusiasm for the film's upcoming release on Netflix, stating, "Anuja is a story that means so much to me... it's powerful, hopeful, and full of life." Kaling emphasized her gratitude for the opportunity to work with Suchitra Mattai and Adam Graves to bring this important narrative to life.

With its Oscar nomination and forthcoming Netflix release, "Anuja" is poised to spark meaningful conversations worldwide. The film boasts a talented cast, including Ananya Shanbhag, Sajda Pathan, and Nagesh Bhosle.

