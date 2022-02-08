Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away: Did you know Mahabharat's 'Bheem' represented India twice at the Olympics?

While Praveen's roles in Mahabharat and over 50 other films are well-known, many fans are unaware of his remarkable sporting record before entering the glamour industry.

Praveen Kumar Sobti, the actor who played Bheem in BR Chopra's blockbuster drama Mahabharata, passed away on Tuesday. At the age of 74, he breathed his last. His aura, well-built structure, and comic timing, along with soft-spoken and authoritative lines, helped him become one of the most adored on-screen characters. But only a few know that Praveen Kumar Sobti was a terrific athlete in addition to being an actor. While Praveen's eponymous roles in Mahabharat and over 50 other films are well-known, many fans are unaware of his remarkable sporting record before entering the glamour industry.

Due to his height and frame, he became a professional hammer and discus thrower. Praveen represented India at the national and international levels, winning multiple medals in the Asian and Commonwealth Games. Praveen was an athlete for India from 1960 to 1970. He won gold medals in disc throw at the Asian Games in 1966 and 1970. He also won two silver medals in the Commonwealth Games in 1966 and the Asian Games in 1974. He has also twice represented India at the Olympics.

Praveen Kumar won the role of Deputy Commander in the BSF because of his athletic abilities, but fate had other plans for him. He took up acting. Praveen made his Bollywood debut in the 1981 film 'Raksha.' He portrayed the role of Villain in this film. He had appeared in around 50 films. However, BR Chopra's serial 'Mahabharata' catapulted his career to new heights. His most recent film was 'Mahabharat Aur Barbarik,' where he starred as Bhima in 2013. He entered politics in 2013 and ran for Wazirpur on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket. However, he was defeated in this race. Praveen joined the BJP in 2014.

Also Read | Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti aka ‘Bheem’ passes away at 75

Also Read | After RRR, SS Rajamouli to collaborate with Ram Charan, Jr NTR for Mahabharata? Find out here

Also Read | Did you know superstars Rajinikanth and Mammootty's roles were derived from Mahabharata in this superhit film?