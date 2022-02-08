  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away: Did you know Mahabharat's 'Bheem' represented India twice at the Olympics?

    While Praveen's roles in Mahabharat and over 50 other films are well-known, many fans are unaware of his remarkable sporting record before entering the glamour industry.

    Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away Did you know Mahabharat Bheem represented India twice at the Olympics gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Praveen Kumar Sobti, the actor who played Bheem in BR Chopra's blockbuster drama Mahabharata, passed away on Tuesday. At the age of 74, he breathed his last. His aura, well-built structure, and comic timing, along with soft-spoken and authoritative lines, helped him become one of the most adored on-screen characters. But only a few know that Praveen Kumar Sobti was a terrific athlete in addition to being an actor. While Praveen's eponymous roles in Mahabharat and over 50 other films are well-known, many fans are unaware of his remarkable sporting record before entering the glamour industry.

    Due to his height and frame, he became a professional hammer and discus thrower. Praveen represented India at the national and international levels, winning multiple medals in the Asian and Commonwealth Games. Praveen was an athlete for India from 1960 to 1970. He won gold medals in disc throw at the Asian Games in 1966 and 1970. He also won two silver medals in the Commonwealth Games in 1966 and the Asian Games in 1974. He has also twice represented India at the Olympics.

    Praveen Kumar won the role of Deputy Commander in the BSF because of his athletic abilities, but fate had other plans for him. He took up acting. Praveen made his Bollywood debut in the 1981 film 'Raksha.' He portrayed the role of Villain in this film. He had appeared in around 50 films. However, BR Chopra's serial 'Mahabharata' catapulted his career to new heights. His most recent film was 'Mahabharat Aur Barbarik,' where he starred as Bhima in 2013. He entered politics in 2013 and ran for Wazirpur on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket. However, he was defeated in this race. Praveen joined the BJP in 2014.

    Also Read | Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti aka ‘Bheem’ passes away at 75

    Also Read | After RRR, SS Rajamouli to collaborate with Ram Charan, Jr NTR for Mahabharata? Find out here

    Also Read | Did you know superstars Rajinikanth and Mammootty's roles were derived from Mahabharata in this superhit film?

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away at 75 - ADT

    Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti aka ‘Bheem’ passes away at 75

    Hollywood Oscars 2022: Here is when and where you can watch the nominations for the Academy Awards in India drb

    Oscars 2022: Here is when and where you can watch the nominations for the Academy Awards in India

    Akshay Kumar does not want to promote Bachchan Pandey at Kapil Sharma show Here is what we know drb

    Akshay Kumar does not want to promote ‘Bachchan Pandey’ at Kapil Sharma's show? Here’s what we know

    Actor Dileep granted anticipatory bail by Kerala High Court in conspiracy case-dnm

    Actor Dileep granted anticipatory bail by Kerala High Court in 2017 actress sexual assault case

    Shivrajkumar to Raadhika Sarathkumar: South stars share their thoughts on Lata Mangeshkar-ycb

    Shivrajkumar to Raadhika Sarathkumar: South stars share their thoughts on Lata Mangeshkar

    Recent Stories

    football premier league West Ham Kurt Zouma deeply sorry after disturbing video of kicking cat emerges netizens remain furious

    West Ham's Kurt Zouma 'deeply sorry' after disturbing video of kicking cat emerges; netizens remain furious

    Hollywood Victoria Beckham eats only grilled fish and steamed veggies drb

    Victoria Beckham eats only grilled fish and steamed veggies

    Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away at 75 - ADT

    Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti aka ‘Bheem’ passes away at 75

    Govt tells Hyundai: Must be more forceful in unequivocal apology

    Modi Govt tells Hyundai: Must be more forceful in unequivocal apology

    Hijab vs Saffron Scarf: Students wearing saffron shawls pelt stones at govt college in Shivamogga-ycb

    Hijab vs Saffron Scarf: Students wearing saffron shawls pelt stones at govt college in Shivamogga

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi invokes Jawaharlal Nehru to dent Congress onslaught over inflation

    PM Modi's Nehru-pe-charcha dents Congress inflation attack

    Video Icon