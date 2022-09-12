Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhas cried non-stop at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu console him

    At his uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral, Prabhas was overcome with emotion and was comforted by Gopichand, Mahesh Babu, and other celebrities.

    Prabhas cried non-stop at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu console him RBA
    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 1:12 PM IST

    The Tollywood film industry is experiencing a very sad time, and as soon as the news of Krishnam Raju's passing surfaced, several South Indian celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, and others, flocked to social media to express their condolences. Additionally, a lot of celebrities visited his house to pay their respects, and social media has posted footage and images of the event.

    Prabhas is crying uncontrollably in the videos and photographs, and Gopichand, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, and other actors are comforting him. View the images and video below.

    Prabhas and Krishnam Raju have a tight relationship, and the Adipurush actor has expressed how much his uncle has inspired him. Even Krishnam Raju liked Prabhas and helped him out. He introduced the actor's most recent film, Radhe Shyam, in which the seasoned performer also had a significant part. Raju, sometimes referred to as the Rebel star, made his acting debut in the 1966 film Chilaka Gorinka.

    Many Tollywood actors, including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun, and others, expressed their sorrow over Krishnam Raju's passing on social media. Look below for their tweets.

    At Jubilee Hills' Maha Prasthanam, the former Union minister U.V. Krishnam Raju's funeral services will be held on Monday in the late afternoon. To allow his supporters to pay their respects and offer their sympathies, his mortal remains have been preserved at his home, where they will remain until Monday afternoon.

    We pray that Krishnam Raju's soul rests in peace.

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2022, 1:12 PM IST
