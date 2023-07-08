Prabhas' 'Adipurush' dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir extends 'unconditional apologies' with folded hands

'Adipurush' writer Manoj Muntashir issues a public apology on Twitter. The movie has been at the receiving end of flak for its dialogues on social media. The film starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. The movie was released in June 16.

Manoj Muntashir has faced criticism since the release of 'Adipurush' in cinemas. More than the bad VFX, most of the audience thought found dialogues of the main characters were crass. Following various social media explanations and interviews, Manoj turned to social media on July 8 and issued a sincere apology for hurting the audience's feelings.

Following weeks of backlash, Manoj has now offered a public apology. Manoj rushed to his social media platforms on Saturday morning (July 08) to admit that the film had harmed people's feelings. With folded palms, he then begged for an apology from everyone. “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation🙏," he wrote.

Manoj Muntashir attempted to justify the dialogues of 'Adipurush' in an interview with AajTak. In the same speech, he asserted that Bajrangbali, or Lord Hanuman, is not a deity but is revered as such because of the strength of his 'bhakti' for Lord Ram.

About Adipurush:

The Hindu mythical epic Ramayan is adapted in Adipurush. Om Raut directed the film, which stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti as Janaki, and Saif as Lankesh. Sunny Singh plays Shesh, while Devdatta Nage plays Bajrang in the film. On June 16, the was released. The film had a pan-Indian release in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kerala.

Adipurush's theatrical stint is coming to an end. The film has now been in cinemas for three weeks. However, it has been earning between Rs 20-35 lakh at the Indian box office recently. According to reports, the picture is a loss for the producer. T-Series had reported that Adipurush has grossed Rs 450 crore globally. While some speculate that this figure is manipulated, some trade specialists believe the film might have lost Rs 50 crore or more. A formal declaration on the subject will put everything in perspective.