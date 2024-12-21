Photos: Hina Khan In Abu Dhabi: Actress celebrates holiday season in style

Hina Khan also uploaded photographs of the Christmas decorations displayed at the hotel where she is now staying and the food that she devoured.

Hina Khan, an actress who is battling stage three breast cancer, is celebrating December in style. She took to Instagram, where she posted various photos from her vacation. The actress looks stunning in the photographs in a blue and white striped dress with a flower design. She finished her outfit with curled hair, white trainers, and a black luxury purse.

She also tweeted photos of what she ate and the Christmas embellishments at the hotel where she is staying. “Hello December," she wrote as the caption.

Earlier this month, the actress was declared one of the top most Googled stars in 2024, but she stated that this was neither an accomplishment nor something to be proud of due to her health issues.

Hina re-shared a post on Instagram Stories that included her portrait with names like Pawan Kalyan and Nimrat Kaur, along with the caption: "Google's 2024 global trends." These Indian stars are among the top ten most sought actors worldwide."

Hina stated that she would want to be renowned for her job. “I have always appreciated people’s genuine regard n respect for my journey in these testing times but I would rather be googled or known or acknowledged for my Work and my Accomplishments. just like I have been before and during my diagnosis.(sic)," she added.

Hina also uploaded images from the hospital after her treatment. The actress took to Instagram to share photographs of herself facing away from the camera while clutching a pouch bag tied to bottles. Hina is seen wearing a medical gown as she goes towards a door, her back to the camera.

