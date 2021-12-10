  • Facebook
    Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus have something in common; do you know what is it? Find out here

    Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus will be appearing as hosts of NBC’s New Year’s Eve party for the first time together. Ahead of their gig, the two had appeared on Jimmy Fellon’s chat show where they had an interesting revelation to make. 

    Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus have something in common; do you know what is it? Find out here
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 2:38 PM IST
    Ever since Miley Cyrus put up a picture on her social media with actor Pete Davidson, captioning it as “It is official”, there have been rumours about whether the two have something cooking between them or not. However, the ‘official’ was about them hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve party.  Now, with their first appearance together at Jimmy Fellon’s ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fellon’ episode, the two have made a revelation about their friendship which dates back to 2017.

    On their appearance in the show, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson spoke about their friendship with the show’s host, Jimmy Fallon. They said that the two had something in common that they got soon after they met for the first time. Well, the two were talking about “getting inked”.

    Recalling their friendship from 2017, Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus marked their newfound friendship with a permanent ink i.e., a tattoo. The two were at Jimmy Fellon’s show to promote the New Year’s Eve party that they will be hosting together. The two had first met in the year at the sets of ‘Saturday Night Live’ which featured Pete Davidson, now 29, in the cast.

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage: Mother of four dates Pete Davidson; Ye, says 'she is still my wife'

    Remembering the memory, Miley Cyrus said that they both were dressed as babies, and everything seemed fine and fun for them. Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus played dancing and singing babies for a sketch while Larry David, who also featured in the sketch, interrupted their musical number by pointing out its silliness.
        
    Soon after appearing on the ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson got matching tattoos. Their tattoo was an ‘SNL’ tattoo (they got written ‘We babies’) which they got made since they played babies in the sketch, rather ‘trap babies’, informed Pete Davidson, adding that it was his “brilliant” idea that he brought to the table.

    ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian in a relationship with Pete Davidson? Here's what we know

    Pete Davidson further said that though he “burnt” his tattoo, Miley Cyrus still has hers. However, Miley Cyrus was not aware that Pete Davidson had got his tattoo removed. She released it only when the actor appeared in a Smart Water ad. That is when she realised that he no longer has the ‘We babies’ tattoo which they got inked together. Miley Cyrus then showed her ‘We babies’ tattoo that was inked on her foot while Pete Davidson showed his very faded tattoo.

