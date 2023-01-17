Pathaan: YRF to open advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film in India on Jan 20th-report

Pathaan advance booking alert: The idea is to maximise the anticipation around Pathaan before YRF allows viewers to reserve seats for this large ticket Hindi tentpole film.

On January 20th, 5 days before the film's release, Yash Raj Films will offer advance booking for Pathaan, which has become one of the most anticipated Hindi films to release internationally in a long, long time! The idea is to maximise the anticipation around Pathaan before YRF allows viewers to reserve seats for this large ticket Hindi tentpole film.

Pathaan, the visually spectacular Yash Raj Films action extravaganza, is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and stars the country's biggest superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. It is billed as one of the biggest ever action spectacles that audiences will see in theatres.

"The advance booking for Pathaan will open on the 20th of January in India for the conventional 2D version in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, as well as premium formats including IMAX, 4DX, D BOX, and ICE editions in Hindi," says Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution. YRF is very delighted to premiere the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe, which features superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in one of India's largest series."

Malhotra adds, “YRF is thrilled with the buzz that this film is carrying and we are hopeful that the next chapter of the YRF Spy Universe which follows the events of Ek Tha Tiger, “Tiger Zinda Hai & WAR, will be loved by audiences across the board like the earlier films. We have asked our cinema exhibition partners to open advance bookings of the film 5 days before the film’s release for the extended holiday weekend. Pathaan releases exclusively in cinemas worldwide on Wed 25 Jan, 23.”

Pathaan, YRF's adrenaline-pumping film, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25, 2023. All of the film's assets that YRF has published thus far have proven to be super-hits, starting with the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the recently released trailer, which has created an online meltdown!