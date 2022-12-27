Pathaan Controversy: Ayodhya Seer declares to end 'Jihad' by performing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Terahvi

Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni, an Ayodhya seer who has vowed to 'burn' Shah Rukh Khan alive if they ever meet, also conducted the actor's teraveen.

Ayodhya seer Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni performed Shah Rukh Khan's 'Terahvi' in a startling turn of events. Terahvi/Terahveen is a Hindu rite that takes place 13 days after death. Mahant Paramhans Das carried out the rite just days after threatening to burn Shah Rukh alive.

In the Pathaan's song Besharam Rang, Deepika Padukone dons a saffron-coloured bikini, which enraged the seer.

According to a daily, Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni conducted the 'terahveen' to celebrate the end of 'jihad,' which he claims Shah Rukh Khan promotes in his films. According to the story, he completed the procedure with an earthen pot, reciting a few mantras before smashing the pot. A few supporters joined him.

"I urge people to set fire to the theatres where 'Pathaan' will be shown. Bollywood and Hollywood continuously find ways to mock Sanatan Dharma and denigrate Hindu gods and goddesses. Deepika Padukone donned a bikini in the Pathaan film, which offended the religious sensitivities of saints and the whole country. Shah Rukh Khan is a celebrity.

The seer previously threatened to 'burn' Shah Rukh Khan alive if he saw him. He set fire to Shah Rukh posters and demanded that Pathaan be banned from theatres. He said that if theatres showed Pathaan, they would be burned down.

Pathaan, an action extravaganza from Yash Raj Films, is part of producer Aditya Chopra's grandiose espionage world. Shah Rukh will portray a gun-toting spy with a licence to murder, while actor John Abraham will play the enemy. This film will mark Khan's comeback to the big screen after more than four years. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25, 2023.