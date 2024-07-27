Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone and others cheer players representing India

    Bollywood actress Kartik Aaryan recently played Olympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in his new film, Chandu Champion. Many more, including Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, and Suniel Shetty, have supported the Indian contingent on social media. 

    Paris Olympics 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone and others cheer Indian players representing India RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

    The Summer Olympics 2024 began in Paris with a lavish opening ceremony on Friday. As India sends a 117-member team this year, Bollywood celebrities have come up to extend their best wishes to the athletes. Joining the bandwagon, actor Kartik Aaryan was among the first to wish them well. The Chandu Champion star sent a lengthy statement expressing his joy at seeing the Indian flag at the top. He uploaded a photo from his current film, reflecting on his personal experience portraying Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. 

    “Wishing All the best to the athletes representing our nation at the Paris Olympics 2024. Playing an Athlete in #ChanduChampion has been an incredible experience and honor. The feeling of holding the medal and seeing the Indian flag on top cannot be expressed in words. More strength to all you Champions!! Give your best and make us proud,” Kartik wrote on Instagram.

    Also Read: Happy Birthday KS Chithra: Facts about Melody Queen of Indian Cinema

    The 2024 biographical sports drama Chandu Champion proudly depicts the narrative of Petkar, India's pioneering gold medallist who emerged from a tiny town in Maharashtra to represent India at the prestigious Olympic Games. The film is presently available on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is now working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which will star Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan. The film is scheduled to be released around Diwali in 2024.

    Also Read: Triptii Dimri looks RED HOT as she drops pictures in sequined backless gown

    Bollywood celebrities send their best wishes to Indian athletes. Many more, including Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, and Suniel Shetty, have supported the Indian contingent on social media. 

    “Wishing out incredible athletes the very best for the Paris Olympics. The nation stands behind you as you #GoForGlory. Jai Hind,” Shetty wrote.

    The Singham actor tweeted his message on the X and added, “To all Indian Athletes, You are the pride of our nation. The best at what y’all do. Be assured that we will be cheering our hearts out to see you perform. It’s time to bring home the hardware. Cheers and good luck!”

    The Paris Olympics 2024 began on Friday, June 26 and will end on August 11 with a closing ceremony.

