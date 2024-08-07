Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Vinesh Phogat's win, 'Given opportunity despite protesting'

    India's Vinesh Phogat made history in the women's 50 kg wrestling category at the Paris Olympics 2024. Kangana Ranaut has now spoken out over her win stating that the wrestler was given the "opportunity" to represent the country despite her protests.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 11:49 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    On August 6, India's Vinesh Phogat made history in the women's 50 kg wrestling category at the Paris Olympics 2024. Phogat defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Gozman Lopez, becoming the first Indian to reach the finals. Vinesh's win has sparked a wide range of comments on social media. Many refer to it as poetic justice, as the wrestler was previously involved in protests against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India. Brij Bhushan was accused of sexual harassment, and Vinesh spent weeks protesting with other wrestlers for justice. Kangana Ranaut, the actress, has now spoken out over Phogat's win.

    Kangana Ranaut's post

    Kangana Ranaut is recognized for sharing her thoughts on a variety of topics, including sports, politics, and the film industry. The actress-turned-politician spoke about Vinesh Phogat's historic victory, recalling how the wrestler participated in protests and yelled slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ranaut's remark appears to be a dig at Vinesh, as the actress stated that the wrestler was given the "opportunity" to represent the country despite her protests.

    Vinesh Phogat's upcoming matches

    Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat will compete in his final wrestling match at the 2024 Olympics in Paris against Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States. The contest will take place on Thursday at 12 am.

    Kangana's professional front

    The actress's next project is Emergency, which she has both directed and produced. It is a biographical political drama about the Indian Emergency, with Kangana as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman. The film is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024. The actress also entered politics, winning a seat in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

