Parineeti Chopra shares cryptic post amid absence at cousin Siddharth's wedding; Read on

Parineeti Chopra's absence at cousin Siddharth's wedding sparked speculation. She shared a cryptic post on Instagram, leading fans to question its connection to the family event.
 

Parineeti Chopra shares cryptic post amid absence at cousin Siddharth's wedding; Read on
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 3:02 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra’s absence at the wedding of her cousin, Siddharth Chopra, raised several eyebrows, especially as her fans had expected her to be present at the event. Recently, Parineeti shared a cryptic post on her Instagram, which read, “We're really on borrowed time. Choose people that choose you, and let everyone else be.” This message quickly caught the attention of her followers, who began speculating about its connection to her absence from the wedding.

Many fans wondered if the post was a subtle response to Priyanka Chopra’s absence from Parineeti’s own wedding, suggesting a possible unspoken rift between the two cousins. While the cryptic nature of the message left much to interpretation, others pointed out that Parineeti might have skipped the wedding due to her busy work schedule. The actress has been posting behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of her upcoming projects, indicating that her professional commitments could be the reason for her absence.

Despite Parineeti’s absence, other family members were present at the wedding, including her parents, Reena and Pawan Chopra, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, and in-laws Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Miller-Jonas. Parineeti’s cousins, Mannara Chopra and Mitali, were also seen attending the intimate ceremony. The wedding marked an important family event following Siddharth’s engagement to actress Neelam Upadhyaya in August 2024.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy working on the much-awaited film SSMB29, which features superstar Mahesh Babu. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film has generated significant buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

