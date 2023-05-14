Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engagement videos and photos: Mika Singh performs sizzling number at event

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the newly engaged pair, were seen dancing to singer Mika Singh's popular Punjabi songs, which lit up the stage on their special day. The musician took to Instagram to share sneak peeks of his performance with his followers. The duo were seen dancing to Gal Mitthi Mitthi. Parineeti's "Punjabi kudi" expressions are too good to pass up!

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 14, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    Ragav Chadha, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, and Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra hosted a magnificent engagement party. After getting engaged that evening, the couple held a large party to celebrate their union following Sikh customs. The party was held on Saturday night at Raghav's Delhi home, and guests included their family, friends, and celebrities.

    The renowned Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra travelled to Delhi on May 13, a Saturday, despite her busy schedule, to witness the wedding of her cousin Parineeti Chopra and the aspiring politician Raghav Chadha. The Chopra-Chadha families and the new couple's close friends were present for the private ceremony for the engagement. A few other invited visitors also attended. Following the wedding, Priyanka Chopra posted some behind-the-scenes photos of the celebrations on her Instagram account and sent her best wishes to Parineeti and Raghav.

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    The couple invited singer Mika Singh to perform at the pre-wedding ceremony. Trust the hitmaker to spice up every occasion with some Punjabi flair! Mika lit up the stage by getting the Punjabi Kudi and her sona munda to dance to the tune of his great songs. The musician used Instagram to share sneak peeks of his performance with his followers. The duo may be seen dancing to Gal Mitthi Mitthi. It's impossible to ignore Parineeti's expressions!Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engagement videos and photos: Mika Singh performs sizzling number at event ADCPriyanka Chopra took to her social media and said: "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families... so fun to catch up with the fam!" On her Instagram story, PC also posted additional stills, including a beautiful photo of Parineeti Chopra's proud parents, Pawan and Reena Chopra, and pictures with her brother Siddharth Chopra and other paternal cousins. Later, she posed for a mirror picture on the Insta story to display her stunning nighttime appearance. The well-known actress wore a lime green ruffle saree and a corset blouse by Mishru, and she looked gorgeous. She finished her ensemble with the Bulgari statement jewellery.  Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engagement videos and photos: Mika Singh performs sizzling number at event ADC

    Mika Singh also posted on social media: "Bahot sona munda te bahot pyari kudi! Many many congratulations to bro @raghavchadha88 and dear @parineetichopra," read the caption.

    Last Updated May 14, 2023, 1:29 PM IST
