Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha in Ujjain to offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of wedding

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP politician Raghav Chadha visited Ujaain's Mahakaleshwar Temple. The couple offered prayers ahead of their wedding. Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May 2023.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have started their wedding planning. The couple, who got engaged in Delhi, has not yet revealed their wedding date. Parineeti and Raghav went to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to pray before the big day. On May 13, Parineeti and Raghav engaged in Delhi's Kapoorthala House. Following the private ceremony, which friends and family attended, the couple began looking for wedding venues. The pair visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain as part of their wedding preparations. Several photos and videos of the two praying at the holy site have become popular on social media.

Aside from requesting blessings, the two sat in the Nandi hall and meditated for a while. The actress donned a pink saree for the holy journey, while Raghav sported a crimson dupatta around his neck with a white dhoti.

According to media sources, Parineeti and Raghav will marry in December. The pair was looking for a site in Rajasthan, but their wedding is now said to be in Delhi. Their respective families are thought to have begun wedding planning in earnest. Priyanka Chopra and many other ministers and lawmakers attended Parineeti and Raghav's engagement. The couple had kept their connection private until the day of their engagement. They were, nonetheless, seen together on multiple occasions.

On the work front, Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The story revolves around two well-known Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. The Shuddh Desi Romance actor will play Amarjot, and Diljit will play Chamkila in the film.