Pankaj Udhas passes away: Did you know late singer's song 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' got Raj Kapoor in tears?

Fans of ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas may be found all over the world, enjoying his music from solo tracks to Bollywood. Sadly the renowned singer has passed away at the age of 72. Today, as we mourn his death, let us recall an incident when people were moved to tears by Pankaj Udhas's voice during the ghazal 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', which was sung in Sanjay Dutt's film 'Naam'. The song even made actor Raj Kapoor in tears.

The incident

Pankaj Udhas appeared in Sanjay Dutt's well-known movie 'Naam' as the lead singer of the hit song 'Chitthi Aai Hai'. He recounted the occasion when his mother informed him that the movie's theme tune had the entire hallway in tears. Then, on occasion, people's eyes would well up with tears when they heard the song when the movie came on television.

Before this song's release, there was an incident. Raj Kapoor and senior actor Rajendra Kumar had a close friendship. David Dhawan edited the song, and Rajendra Kumar once invited Raj Kapoor home for dinner when the song was being prepared and edited. After supper, Rajendra sobbed as he told Raj Kapoor the song's story.

About Pankaj Udhas

Pankaj Udhas was an Indian playback and ghazal singer who was well-known for his work in Hindi and Indian pop music. His debut album, Aahat, a ghazal, was released in 1980. Mukarar (1981), Tarrannum (1982), Mehfil (1983), Pankaj Udhas Live at Royal Albert Hall (1984), Nayaab (1985), and Aafreen (1986) were among the songs he went on to record.

He was asked to sing in Mahesh Bhatt's movie Naam after beginning his career as a ghazal singer. Udhas's performance in the 1986 film Naam elevated his profile, as his song "Chitthi Aayee Hai" reached the top of the charts. Pankaj Udhas received the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian accolade, in 2006.