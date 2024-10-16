Pakistani stars Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and others condemn 'Shameful' rape of Lahore student

A seven-member committee has been constituted by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to look into the event and the security breakdown on the college grounds.

Ayesha Omar, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and other well-known Pakistani celebs denounced the horrible rape of a student in Lahore that shocked the entire country. According to reports, a student was sexually assaulted on the campus of Punjab Group Of Colleges in Lahore by a security guard. This has caused a great deal of outrage in Pakistan.

Mahira Khan shared a video of the protesting Pakistani students demanding justice for the rape victim, calling the situation "shameful".

Hania Aamir also shared a post that read, "We are disgusted by the abhorrent silence from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the Punjab government on this matter. Despite images and videos circulating of Punjab police brutally attacking students who are bravely protesting this crime, there has been no acknowledgment or action from the government. What kind of leadership remains silent while students are beaten for demanding justice for a victim of rape on their campus? This is an outright attack on the right to protest and seek justice. The government's indifference is fueling this culture of violence and impunity, and we will not stand for it."

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem wrote, "How long will we be hearing such stories ? How long will we tell our daughters to be 'careful'?

You all are part of this rape culture if you have ever been part of a culture where it's normal to be: Blaming the victim ("She asked for it!");Trivialising sexual assault ("Boys will be boys!") ;Sexually explicit jokes ;Tolerance of sexual harassment Inflating false rape report statistics; Publicly scrutinizing a victim's dress, mental state, motives, and history; Gratuitous gendered violence in movies and television-;Defining "manhood" as dominant and sexually aggressive;Defining *womanhood" as submissive and sexually passive;Pressure on women to not appear "cold"; Assuming only promiscuous women get raped;Refusing to take rape accusations seriously;Teaching women to avoid getting raped. It's you -its us -every time someone gets raped-IT IS US AS A SOCIETY FAILING"

Ayesha Omar also wrote, "This is utterly tragic and traumatic. I am watching the protests, the denials and coverups. Everyone is watching. How shameful. May the culprits be tied and punished."

Singer Nehaal Naseem also expressed her anger and raised a question, "Are we not safe even in an all girls school? That man was supposed to guard an educational institute."

A template that advocated for the education of sons rather than the protection of daughters was shared on Instagram by a number of celebrities, including Maya Ali, Wahaj Ali, Zara Noor Abbas, Hadiqa Kiani, Hania Aamir, and others.





