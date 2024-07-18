Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Our families are overjoyed....', Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome home baby girl; Read on

    Bollywood stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are overjoyed as they announce the birth of their daughter on July 16, 2024. In their first statement, they expressed immense happiness and gratitude, thanking well-wishers for their love and blessings

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

    Bollywood stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are elated to announce the birth of their daughter on July 16, 2024. The couple shared their joyous news through an official statement, expressing their happiness and gratitude for the love and blessings from their well-wishers.

    The statement read that they were 'tickled pink with joy' and that their families were overjoyed. They also thanked their well-wishers for their love and blessings.

    Richa and Ali, who tied the knot in 2022, had previously announced their pregnancy earlier this year. In a recent interview with HT City, Richa discussed her hopes for their child's upbringing, highlighting the importance of fostering a well-rounded character and encouraging curiosity.

    Richa mentioned that they both had very free upbringings without restrictions from their parents, and they planned to do the same for their child. She added that they would surely try to instill the spirit of curiosity in their little one.

    In an interview with News18, Richa also reminisced about her wedding day and spoke candidly about her interfaith marriage with her Fukrey co-star. She explained that no one cared about what people thought and emphasized that both she and Ali came from very liberal and progressive families. They were middle-class people who had a fantastic time without feeling any pressure. If there was any pressure, they simply did not take it.

    Richa further explained that they got married under the special marriage act and found the process to be super peaceful. She expressed that it was not out of the ordinary as such occurrences happen in society, which is why there is a significant act for it. She also remarked that the media often exaggerates such matters, which she found to be terrible and corrosive for society.

    On the professional front, Richa Chadha was recently featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' while Ali Fazal is getting huge praises for his portrayal of 'Guddu Bhaiya' in the popular Amazon Prime Series 'Mirzapur' whose third season released this month.

    Congratulations to Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on the arrival of their baby girl.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2024, 3:35 PM IST
