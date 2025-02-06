Oscars 2025: Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emma Stone and others to present after major wins last year

The Academy has unveiled the first group of presenters for the 97th Oscars, featuring last year’s top acting winners—Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Set to take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre, the ceremony will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu for the first time

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the first group of presenters for the 97th Academy Awards, featuring an impressive lineup of last year’s major acting winners. Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph will take the stage to help honor this year’s nominees.

Downey Jr. earned his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor with his performance as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. His co-star, Murphy, took home the Best Actor award for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in the same film. Stone secured her second Academy Award, this time for her leading role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, while Randolph was recognized as Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Holdovers.

This marks a return to the Oscars stage for Stone, who first won Best Actress in 2017 for La La Land. For Downey Jr., Murphy, and Randolph, last year’s wins were defining moments in their careers, further establishing their status in the film industry.

As per tradition, previous acting winners are often invited to present awards in the same categories they previously won, though the Academy has not yet disclosed specific details about their presenting roles. Nonetheless, the audience can look forward to an evening filled with star power.

The 97th Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O’Brien and are set to take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre. The event will begin at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, with a red carpet pre-show scheduled to air 30 minutes before the main ceremony. The broadcast will air live on ABC and, for the first time, be available for streaming on Hulu.

This year’s production team is led by executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor, with Katy Mullan, Rob Pain, and Sarah Levine Hall among the key contributors. Mandy Moore has been appointed as the event’s choreographer, while Hamish Hamilton will serve as director. Lighting design will be overseen by Noah Mitz and Bob Dickinson.

