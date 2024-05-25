Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Oscar nominated filmmaker Morgan Spurlock best known for 'Super Size Me' passes away at 53

    Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, known for his critical examination of the fast food industry, has died at 53. Spurlock, an Oscar-nominated director, gained fame with 'Super Size Me,' where he exclusively consumed McDonald's food for a month to highlight fast-food health risks

    Oscar nominated filmmaker Morgan Spurlock best known for 'Super Size Me' passes away at 53 ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 25, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

    Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, known for his critical examination of the fast food industry, has died at the age of 53. Spurlock, an Oscar-nominated director, gained fame with his groundbreaking film 'Super Size Me,' where he exclusively consumed McDonald's food for a month to highlight the health risks of fast-food diets. According to a report, Spurlock passed away in New York due to complications from cancer, as confirmed by his family.

    Oscar nominated filmmaker Morgan Spurlock best known for 'Super Size Me' passes away at 53 ATG

    Craig Spurlock, who collaborated with Morgan on various projects, expressed his sorrow, saying, 'It was a sad day as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan. Morgan gave me so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.'

    Impact on the Food Industry

    Spurlock's work significantly impacted the food industry, leading to a surge in restaurants focusing on freshness, artisanal methods, farm-to-table practices, and ethically sourced ingredients. Despite these changes, Spurlock noted that the nutritional quality of food hadn't improved much, commenting, 'There has been this massive shift and people say to me, 'So has the food gotten healthier?' And I say, 'Well, the marketing sure has.''

    Throughout his career, Spurlock's unique filmmaking style combined zippy graphics, humorous music, and a Michael Moore-esque approach to confrontational and entertaining documentaries. His notable works include 'Super Size Me,' '30 Days,' 'One Direction: This Is Us,' 'Where in the World Is Osama bin Laden?', 'Rats,' 'Freakonomics,' 'Mansome,' 'Fat Head,' 'Crafted,' 'The Dotted Line,' 'Czech Dream,' 'I Bet You Will,' 'Drive-Thru,' and 'A Day in the Life.'

    Legacy of 'Super Size Me'

    Spurlock's acclaimed documentary 'Super Size Me' explored the effects of a fast-food diet on his health, with dramatic results such as weight gain, decreased energy, and other alarming side effects. The film also scrutinized McDonald's influence on American consumers, its strategies for targeting young people, and its role in the obesity epidemic in the United States.

    ALSO READ: 'What they feel....', Janhvi Kapoor says debate between Gandhi, BR Ambedkar would be interesting; Read on

    Last Updated May 25, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What they feel....', Janhvi Kapoor says debate between Gandhi, BR Ambedkar would be interesting; Read on ATG

    'What they feel....', Janhvi Kapoor says debate between Gandhi, BR Ambedkar would be interesting; Read on

    Rajinikanth visits Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi after getting UAE Golden Visa RKK

    Rajinikanth visits Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi after getting UAE Golden Visa

    Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan posts cryptic message on Instagram leaving his fans worried; Check out the post ATG

    Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan posts cryptic message on Instagram leaving his fans worried; Check out the post

    Aadujeevitham

    Aadujeevitham OTT release: Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'The Goat Life' OUT this weekend

    Cannes 2024: Who is Nancy Tyagi? The UP girl who made India proud at the Global stage; Read on ATG

    Cannes 2024: Who is Nancy Tyagi? The UP girl who made India proud at the Global stage; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Indian women's compound archery team strikes gold, mixed team bags silver in World Cup (WATCH) snt

    Indian women's compound archery team strikes gold, mixed team bags silver in World Cup (WATCH)

    You can now post Instagram stories using Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses; Check details gcw

    You can now post Instagram stories using Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses; Check details

    Gold rate FALLS on May 25: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city gcw

    Gold rate FALLS on May 25: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city

    Who is Vipin Puthiyankar? Meet Meera Vasudevan's 3rd husband RBA

    Who is Vipin Puthiyankar? Meet Meera Vasudevan's 3rd husband

    What they feel....', Janhvi Kapoor says debate between Gandhi, BR Ambedkar would be interesting; Read on ATG

    'What they feel....', Janhvi Kapoor says debate between Gandhi, BR Ambedkar would be interesting; Read on

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon