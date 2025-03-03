Oscars 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards

At Oscars 2025, Los Angeles firefighters received a standing ovation for battling deadly wildfires. Honored on stage, they also entertained the audience with witty jokes, earning laughter and appreciation.

Oscar 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 3, 2025, 9:46 AM IST

In a heartwarming gesture, the Academy honoured firefighters who helped battle deadly wildfires in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Host Conan O'Brien welcomed a team of firefighters on the stage. The audience gave them a standing ovation.

"On behalf of everyone in greater Los Angeles, thank you for all you do," O'Brien said before he welcomed several firefighters to speak.

Firefighters' appearance at the Oscars also left the audience in splits as they cracked a joke or two, as per Variety
Los Angeles Fire Department captain Erik Scott kicked things off with a doozy: "Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes," he said. "And I'm talking about the producers of 'Joker 2.'"

Even O'Brien was impressed with the one-liner. "Damn," the comedian cracked, "best delivery of the night."

Los Angeles Fire Department pilot Jonas Johnson was next and took aim at "A Complete Unknown," a musical biopic about the early life of Bob Dylan.

"To play Bob Dylan, Timothee Chalamet learned how to sing," Johnson said. "In fact, his singing was so good, he almost lost the part."

Los Angeles firefighters were welcomed with a warm reception last month as well at the Grammy's.

The wildfires, which started earlier this month, have caused massive destruction. At least 25 people lost their lives, and over 105,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes. 

ALSO READ: OSCAR 2025: Halle Berry, Adrien Brody recreate their iconic 'kiss moment', stealing the spotlight [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga's 'Anuja' Misses Best Short Film win to I''m Not A Robot' NTI

Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga’s 'Anuja' Misses Best Short Film win to 'I'm Not A Robot'

Oscar 2025: Morgan Freeman pays emotional tribute to Gene Hackman in Memoriam Segment NTI

Oscar 2025: Morgan Freeman pays emotional tribute to Gene Hackman in Memoriam Segment

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional RBA

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody,Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional

OSCAR 2025: Halle Berry, Adrien Brody recreate their iconic 'kiss moment', stealing the spotlight [WATCH] NTI

OSCAR 2025: Halle Berry, Adrien Brody recreate their iconic 'kiss moment', stealing the spotlight [WATCH]

Oscars 2025: Halle Berry introduces James Bond tribute, calls Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE on stage RBA

Oscars 2025: Halle Berry introduces James Bond tribute, calls Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE on stage

Recent Stories

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studdden event [WATCH] NTI

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studded event [WATCH]

Google co founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60 hours a week here is why gcw

Google co-founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60-hours a week | Here's why

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th iwh

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer RBA

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer

Understanding Income Tax Return: What it is, how to file your return AJR

Understanding Income Tax Return: What it is, how to file your return

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon