'Pathaan' teaser out on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday; WATCH

Get ready to see Shah Rukh Khan in an action-packed avatar as to mark his 57th birthday, Yash Raj Films dropped the first teaser of ‘Pathaan’. Also starring actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the teaser shows Shah Rukh pulling in a few deadly punches.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the teaser of ‘Pathaan’ begins with the voice of a woman talking about how Pathaan was caught by the enemies on his last mission and tortured, wondering if he is still alive. And then it shows glimpses of a bleeding Shah Rukh Khan with only his teeth visible, followed by his back. It shows him breaking out of his cell and landing some kicks on his enemies in an impressive fight scene.

The first few seconds of the 1.24-minute-long teaser are filled with some slick and ‘explosive’ action sequences. After Shah Rukh Khan’s glimpses, it then shows a sultry Deepika Padukone, who is seen romancing Pathaan but also beats up a few baddies.

John Abraham, on the other hand, seems to play Shah Rukh Khan’s nemesis in ‘Pathaan’, as the teaser shows a few fight scenes between the two that have been shot on various modes of transport including trucks, fighter planes, snowmobiles, tanks, and bikes.

The ‘Pathaan’ teaser is full of action-packed sequences, bits of romance, and a bag full of explosions. Going by the nearly two-minute-long teaser, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming next promises to be worthy of the wait, as the actor is returning to screens after his 2018’s release ‘Zero’.

The teaser of the film was also shared by Shah Rukh Khan on his social media handles, giving a return gift to all his fans on his birthday. If you have not yet watched the teaser, then watch it here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan has two more films coming up. He will be seen in Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ opposite actor Nayanthara, and also in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

