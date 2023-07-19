Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Oceangate Tragedy': James Cameron breaks silence on rumours of making movie on incident

    James Cameron, a seasoned director, has spoken out to address and deny the rumours that he was working on an OceanGate movie. 

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    James Cameron, known for his great films like Titanic and Avatar, categorically denied rumours that he was involved in an OceanGate movie. In a social media post responding to the unpleasant rumours, Cameron emphasised that he typically does not respond to such false information but felt forced to clarify the situation. He made it plain that he is not currently in talks about any OceanGate movie projects and never will be. Cameron, who is well-known for helming the Academy Award–winning movie "Titanic" in 1997, used Twitter to strongly refute these nasty rumours. "I don't respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now, I'm NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be," the filmmaker and sea explorer wrote.

    Following the tragedy, the U.S. Coast Guard reported finding what it believed to be human remains while searching the wreckage. These remains, which were reportedly meticulously excavated from the debris, were then given to the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) for additional examination and testing. The spotlight remains on the ongoing investigation into the Titan submarine catastrophe and the salvage activities of the related wreckage as James Cameron adamantly refutes the rumours around an OceanGate movie.

    During an OceanGate Expeditions dive to examine the Titanic's remains in the Atlantic Ocean in June, there was an incident. During its descent, the Titan submersible lost communication with the surface, sparking a global search and rescue effort. The five crew members inside most likely experienced a "catastrophic implosion," which resulted in their rapid loss of life, according to the US Coast Guard, who tragically later recovered submersible debris on the ocean floor. James Cameron was sought after by many after the shocking announcement for his opinion. Cameron, a well-known deep-sea explorer and Titanic specialist, has made 33 dives to the ship's ruins and says he spent a lot of time there.

