Nysa Devgan faces trolling online for attending party alone; know details

Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is one of the most sought-after star children in the Hindi film industry. When she is seen out and about in the city attending events and parties, she quickly becomes the talk of the town. While her down-to-earth nature and fashion statements frequently win her fans' hearts, she also becomes a target for anonymous trolls. She was recently sighted outside a Japanese restaurant in Bandra alone for a party and was mocked for it.

Nysa looked stunning in a flowing green shirt and white trousers, accessorising with a tiny necklace around her neck, no makeup and her hair left free. Nysa gets out of her car and walks directly to the event in the footage provided by Voompla on Thursday, without engaging in any interaction with the paparazzi like she usually does. Netizens were quick to call her out on her lifestyle, even commenting on how she is destroying her parents' reputation by partying virtually every night.

Taking to the comment section, one wrote, “This product is brought you by plastic, silicone and asian paints... But still looks like a typical male.” Another one wrote, “Ab jab bahar aygi toh nashe me hogi Puri.” Other one wrote, “Raveena Tandon ki beti Se Jyada Khubsurat Nahin Hai yah.” One commented, “maa baap ka naam duba rakha hai isne.”

Another commented, “Bahut Chhoti Umra Hai Iski lekin do boyfriend hai Iske pass.Nysa is Kajol and Ajay's oldest daughter, for those who are unaware. Yug, their son, is also present. While the youngster, like his father, prefers to keep a low profile, netizens frequently spot Nysa out and about in the city. According to rumours, the celebrity child is presently studying International hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

