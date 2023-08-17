Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nysa Devgan faces trolling online for attending party alone; know details

    Nysa Devgan, who was recently spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra alone, was mocked by netizens.
     

    Nysa Devgan faces trolling online for attending party alone; know details
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 5:17 PM IST

    Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is one of the most sought-after star children in the Hindi film industry. When she is seen out and about in the city attending events and parties, she quickly becomes the talk of the town. While her down-to-earth nature and fashion statements frequently win her fans' hearts, she also becomes a target for anonymous trolls. She was recently sighted outside a Japanese restaurant in Bandra alone for a party and was mocked for it.

    ALSO READ: Arijit Singh creates record; defeats Taylor Swift to become third most followed artist

    Nysa looked stunning in a flowing green shirt and white trousers, accessorising with a tiny necklace around her neck, no makeup and her hair left free. Nysa gets out of her car and walks directly to the event in the footage provided by Voompla on Thursday, without engaging in any interaction with the paparazzi like she usually does. Netizens were quick to call her out on her lifestyle, even commenting on how she is destroying her parents' reputation by partying virtually every night.

    Taking to the comment section, one wrote, “This product is brought you by plastic, silicone and asian paints... But still looks like a typical male.” Another one wrote, “Ab jab bahar aygi toh nashe me hogi Puri.” Other one wrote, “Raveena Tandon ki beti Se Jyada Khubsurat Nahin Hai yah.” One commented, “maa baap ka naam duba rakha hai isne.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

    Another commented, “Bahut Chhoti Umra Hai Iski lekin do boyfriend hai Iske pass.Nysa is Kajol and Ajay's oldest daughter, for those who are unaware. Yug, their son, is also present. While the youngster, like his father, prefers to keep a low profile, netizens frequently spot Nysa out and about in the city. According to rumours, the celebrity child is presently studying International hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri TROLLED for publicly kissing

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 5:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Imran Khan takes to Instagram, shares BTS scenes photos of LUCK; reveals he burnt eyelashes while shooting ADC

    Imran Khan takes to Instagram, shares BTS scenes photos of LUCK; reveals he burnt eyelashes while shooting

    Rashmika Mandanna: From 'Pushpa 2' to 'Animal', she is 'PERFECT' for versatile pan-India projects MSW

    Rashmika Mandanna: From 'Pushpa 2' to 'Animal', she is 'PERFECT' for versatile pan-India projects

    'Bramayugam' first-look poster OUT: Shooting commences shares Mammootty on social media

    'Bramayugam’ first-look poster OUT: Shooting commences, shares Mammootty on social media

    Mona Singh breaks silence on return of iconic show 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'; Know details vma

    Mona Singh breaks silence on return of iconic show 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'; Know details

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri TROLLED for publicly kissing MSW

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri TROLLED for publicly kissing

    Recent Stories

    Mastering laundry: A proven 10-step guide for cleaner clothes MIS

    Mastering laundry: A proven 10-step guide for cleaner clothes

    Light plane crashes into street in Malaysia: Dashcam footage showing final moments goes viral - WATCH snt

    Light plane crashes into street in Malaysia: Dashcam footage showing final moments goes viral - WATCH

    Enhanced vision to skin rejuvination: 7 benefits of Carrot Juice ATG EAI

    Enhanced vision to skin rejuvination: 7 benefits of Carrot Juice

    Mastering jet lag: 8 tips to conquer time zone transitions MIS

    Mastering jet lag: 8 tips to conquer time zone transitions

    Masala Chai to Dosa: Top 15 best-rated food and drinks in India snt

    Masala Chai to Dosa: Top 15 best-rated food and drinks in India

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon