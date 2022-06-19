KGF: Chapter 2 actress Srinidhi Shetty's class 10 marksheet gets leaked

On social media, a photograph of her grade report from class 10 has gone viral. And everyone is looking at her marks in Kannada. Fans are inconsolable since she received a class 10 grade of 121 out of 125.

We have some fantastic news for all of Srinidhi Shetty's followers. Yes, Meera from KGF: Chapter 2 is the topic at hand. We adored her chemistry with Rocky Bhai's Yash. Did we not? We won't discuss her part in the movie, though. But today, please take a look at her academic standing.

Actor Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty are now her coworkers. The movie Cobra will include the two. An upcoming espionage action thriller movie in Tamil is titled Cobra. R. Ajay Gnanamuthu is the film's director. The movie was made by S.S. Lalit Kumar under the name 7 Screen Studio.



Irfan Pathan, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya, Kanika, Mrinalini Kavi, Meenakshi and K.S. Ravikumar are also part of the film. The project will mark former cricketer Irfan Pathan’s debut. The music composition is by AR Rahaman. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11.

Srinidhi made headlines for her role in KGF: Chapter 2, written and directed by Prasant Neel. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.