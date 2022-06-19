Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF: Chapter 2 actress Srinidhi Shetty's class 10 marksheet gets leaked

    First Published Jun 19, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    On social media, a photograph of her grade report from class 10 has gone viral. And everyone is looking at her marks in Kannada. Fans are inconsolable since she received a class 10 grade of 121 out of 125.

    We have some fantastic news for all of Srinidhi Shetty's followers. Yes, Meera from KGF: Chapter 2 is the topic at hand. We adored her chemistry with Rocky Bhai's Yash. Did we not? We won't discuss her part in the movie, though. But today, please take a look at her academic standing.

    On social media, a photograph of her grade report from class 10 has gone viral. And everyone is looking at her marks in Kannada. Fans are inconsolable since she received a class 10 grade of 121 out of 125.

    Actor Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty are now her coworkers. The movie Cobra will include the two. An upcoming espionage action thriller movie in Tamil is titled Cobra. R. Ajay Gnanamuthu is the film's director. The movie was made by S.S. Lalit Kumar under the name 7 Screen Studio.
     

    Irfan Pathan, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya, Kanika, Mrinalini Kavi, Meenakshi and K.S. Ravikumar are also part of the film. The project will mark former cricketer Irfan Pathan’s debut. The music composition is by AR Rahaman. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11.

    Srinidhi made headlines for her role in KGF: Chapter 2, written and directed by Prasant Neel. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Also Read: Kamal Haasan’s Vikram expected to break Prabhas’s Baahubali 2's record

    Apart from Yash, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Now, everyone is waiting for the third party. Also Read: Father's Day 2022: From Piku to Lion King, watch these top 5 films to make your day extra special

