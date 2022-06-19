South actress Swathi Sathish looks unrecognisable after root canal surgery goes wrong

After a failed root canal procedure, Kannada actress Swathi Sathish's face swelled to the point of almost being unrecognisable.

For actors and actresses, physical appeal and facial attractiveness are crucial qualities. Therefore, if something terrible occurs in their face, it can hurt their career. After her root canal operation went awry, Kannada actress Swathi Sathish recently had a sad situation similar to this.



The Bengaluru-born actress lately experienced the agony and a swollen face after her root canal procedure went wrong. The dentist gave the actress the reassurance that the swelling in her face will go down in two to three days. The actress, though, is still dealing with discomfort and a swollen face three weeks later. It has been hard for her to leave her house because of the swelling in her face, which has virtually rendered her unrecognisable.



The Oryx Dental Multispecialty Hospital provided the root canal therapy for the actress, who is well-known for her roles in the movies FIR and 6 to 6. She claimed the doctor gave her inaccurate information regarding the treatment and the inappropriate drug. Currently, the actress is receiving care at a different hospital.



Salicylic acid is said to have been administered to the patient in place of anaesthetic. After Swathi sought treatment at a different hospital, she learned about this. Now, she is doing well at home.