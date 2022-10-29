Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not in 2023, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' will now release in 2024

    The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film “Fighter’, have decided to push its release date. Previously scheduled for a September release in 2023, the film will now hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

    First Published Oct 29, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

    Filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film ‘Fighter’, which stars actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, is being billed as India’s first aerial action franchise. The big-budget film, which will also see Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, will see Hrithik and Deepika portraying the characters of Indian Air Force pilots.

    Termed one of the most-awaited films in Hindi cinema, the mega-budget film has been shot at different locations across the world. ‘Fighter’ promises ‘state-of-the-art techniques and first-of-its-kind making’.

    The makers of ‘Fighter’ on Friday announced that the film’s theatrical release has been pushed. Previously, the Siddharth Anand film was slated to release in September 2023. However, with its new release date, the movie will now hit the theatres on January 25, 2024, and would benefit itself from the Republic Day holiday.

    Sharing the details about the change in Fighter’s release date, Hrithik Roshan put up a post with the caption that read: “25th January 2024- see you at the theatres!” Check out his post here:

     

    It is for the first time that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have been cast opposite each other. While the co-stars are working for the first time together, they both have worked with the film’s director, Siddharth Anand. While Hrithik has worked with him on ‘War’ and ‘Bang Bang’, Deepika is presently filming with Siddharth for ‘Pathaan’ which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, and also features John Abraham.

    On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the Hindi remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’, in which he shared the screen space with Saif Ali Khan. Deepika, on the other hand, is busy with the shooting of ‘Pathaan’. The film is expected to release in the theatres on January 25, 2023. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Animal’ and a sequel to ‘No Entry’. Meanwhile, helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Fighter’ is backed by Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Studios. The film is also co-produced by Marflix Pictures.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2022, 12:19 PM IST
