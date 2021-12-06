  • Facebook
    (Watch) Nora Fatehi's OOPS moment caught on camera; video goes viral

    Nora Fatehi had an oops moment as she stepped out of her car wearing gym clothes. The clip of the same has gone viral.
     

    Nora Fatehi's OOPS moment caught on camera; video goes viral
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 3:33 PM IST
    Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, who is the news in the matter of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Rs 200 crore money laundering case, recently has faced an oops moment on the camera. Nora Fatehi is known for her fashion sense and impressed her fans with her OMG pictures on her social media met embarrassing moments on camera.

    A few hours ago, Nora was spotted in gym wear coming out of her car and suffered a wardrobe malfunction. However, she quickly went inside a store and fixed her attire. You can see her running towards a store in the video, but the whole incident was captured on camera.

    Nora was last seen in the song Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2; which went viral within a few hours. The actress is known for her belly dancing moves; she did many item songs and judges a few dance reality shows.

    Talking about Sukesh Chandrashekhar's case in a report, it is said that the conman had gifted some very expensive presents to Nora Fatehi. During the interrogation by ED authorities, Sukesh admitted that he allegedly had given Nora a luxury car BMW.

    Also Read: Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to give expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi-report

    However, Nora had earlier issued a statement saying that she was not part of any money laundering activity. “Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case, and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity,” the statement said.

    Nora will next be seen in the Thank God and dancing on the Hindi version of the song Manike Mage Hithe.

