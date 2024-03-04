Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    No workout break for Kartik Aaryan! Actor continues gym session post wrap of 'Chandu Champion'

    National boxer and professional athlete Tridev Pandey, who is also Kartik Aaryan's fitness coach shared that his workout continues amid the wrap pf his film 'Chandu Champion'.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    Actor Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines not just for his on-screen performance but also his unparalleled dedication to fitness.
     Recently amidst the wrap-up of his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion' Aaryan's commitment to his fitness regime has once again come into the spotlight.

    Despite completing the shooting schedule for 'Chandu Champion' a month ago  Kartik Aaryan has continued his rigorous workout sessions without a break. His fitness coach Tridev Pandey commended the actor's unwavering focus on staying in shape emphasizing that Aaryan hasn't missed a single day at the gym since wrapping up the film.

    Tridev Pandey's social media post 

    In a recent mirror selfie shared by Tridev Pandey, accompanied by Kartik Aaryan the coach lauded Aaryan's dedication stating what else a coach needs other than this razor-sharp focus & commitment. He expressed pride in Aaryan for maintaining his determination and focus even after achieving his fitness goals, offering a valuable lesson in perseverance to everyone.

    Also read: Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding: Akon performs on 'Chammak Challo' with Shah Rukh Khan, shares video

    Adding to his fitness journey Kartik Aaryan revealed a significant dietary sacrifice he made during the filming of 'Chandu Champion.' The actor disclosed that he abstained from consuming sugar for an entire year showcasing his commitment to his craft and overall well-being.

    More about 'Chandu Champion'

    The movie holds special significance for Kartik Aaryan as it marks his first collaboration with director Kabir Khan and his second project with producer Sajid Nadiadwala following the success of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. The film promises to be a cinematic spectacle, presenting an inspiring true story of resilience and determination. Scheduled for a grand release on June 14, 2024.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 4:46 PM IST
