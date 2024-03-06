Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nivetha Pethuraj addresses rumours regarding financial affairs, personal relationships; see post

    Actress Nivetha Pethuraj took to social media to shut down unfounded claims about her sharing a lengthy post.

    Nivetha Pethuraj addresses rumours regarding financial affairs, personal relationships; see post NIR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

    Tamil actress Nivetha Pethuraj recently took to social media to confront and dismiss unfounded rumors concerning her financial affairs and personal relationships. In a lengthy statement shared on her social platform, the actress addressed the distressing claims, emphasizing the need for fact-checking and the damaging impact of baseless gossip.

    Nivetha Pethuraj’s social media post

    "Lately, there has been false news circulating about money being lavishly spent on me," Nivetha wrote, expressing her dismay at the unsubstantiated allegations tarnishing her reputation. She revealed the emotional toll the rumors had taken on her and her family, urging individuals to exercise caution before perpetuating such harmful narratives.

    The actress firmly asserted her financial independence, stating that she had been self-sufficient since the age of 16. Addressing speculation about her family's residence in Dubai, she clarified that they had been tenants since 2002, debunking claims of extravagant property ownership. Nivetha also refuted allegations regarding her involvement in racing events in Chennai, emphasizing her desire to maintain a modest and peaceful lifestyle.

    Despite the distress caused by the rumors, Nivetha opted not to pursue legal action, instead appealing to the public's sense of responsibility and empathy. She implored individuals to verify information before spreading falsehoods acknowledging the unwavering support of her fans and well wishers throughout the ordeal.

    Also read: In pictures: Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, Ahan Shetty and others attend Gucci's event

    Professional front

    In her illustrious career spanning several successful films including 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' and 'Red,' Nivetha has garnered acclaim for her performances. Her recent appearance in the Hindi web series 'Kaala' further showcased her talent and range as an actress.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oscars 2024: Steven Spielberg, Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt and more to join as presenters RBA

    Oscars 2024: Steven Spielberg, Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt and more to join as presenters

    Pushpa 2: Sanjay Dutt to join Allu Arjun's film? Know details about his role RBA

    Pushpa 2: Sanjay Dutt to join Allu Arjun's film? Know details about his role

    Kerala to introduce India's first government-backed OTT platform 'CSpace'; Read anr

    Kerala to introduce India's first government-backed OTT platform 'CSpace'; Read

    Alia Bhatt joins YRF Spy Universe; CEO Akshaye Widhani confirms at FICCI Frames RBA

    Alia Bhatt joins YRF Spy Universe; CEO Akshaye Widhani confirms at FICCI Frames

    Comedy Circus: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek earns per episode RBA

    Comedy Circus: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek earned per episode

    Recent Stories

    cricket Vidarbha triumphs over Madhya Pradesh; Secures spot in Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai osf

    Vidarbha triumphs over Madhya Pradesh; Secures spot in Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai

    West Bengal: Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing for Sandeshkhali case, denies stay on CBI custody AJR

    West Bengal: Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing for Sandeshkhali case, denies stay on CBI custody

    Human-animal conflict continues in Kerala; Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Thrissur anr

    Human-animal conflict continues in Kerala; Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Thrissur

    Taiwan apologises to India after minister's controversial remarks on hiring workers from northeast India

    Taiwan apologises to India after minister's controversial remarks on hiring workers from northeast India

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Pre-election polls project 378 seats to NDA, INDIA to get 98 seats vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Pre-election polls project 378 seats to NDA, INDIA to get 98 seats

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon