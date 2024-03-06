Nivetha Pethuraj addresses rumours regarding financial affairs, personal relationships; see post

Tamil actress Nivetha Pethuraj recently took to social media to confront and dismiss unfounded rumors concerning her financial affairs and personal relationships. In a lengthy statement shared on her social platform, the actress addressed the distressing claims, emphasizing the need for fact-checking and the damaging impact of baseless gossip.

Nivetha Pethuraj’s social media post

"Lately, there has been false news circulating about money being lavishly spent on me," Nivetha wrote, expressing her dismay at the unsubstantiated allegations tarnishing her reputation. She revealed the emotional toll the rumors had taken on her and her family, urging individuals to exercise caution before perpetuating such harmful narratives.

The actress firmly asserted her financial independence, stating that she had been self-sufficient since the age of 16. Addressing speculation about her family's residence in Dubai, she clarified that they had been tenants since 2002, debunking claims of extravagant property ownership. Nivetha also refuted allegations regarding her involvement in racing events in Chennai, emphasizing her desire to maintain a modest and peaceful lifestyle.

Despite the distress caused by the rumors, Nivetha opted not to pursue legal action, instead appealing to the public's sense of responsibility and empathy. She implored individuals to verify information before spreading falsehoods acknowledging the unwavering support of her fans and well wishers throughout the ordeal.

Professional front

In her illustrious career spanning several successful films including 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' and 'Red,' Nivetha has garnered acclaim for her performances. Her recent appearance in the Hindi web series 'Kaala' further showcased her talent and range as an actress.