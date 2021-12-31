  • Facebook
    New Year: Here are a few countries that will welcome 2022 before India, check out

    According to the gregorian calendar, countries of the world celebrate New Year at an interval of 364/365 days on the 1st of January every year.  Take a look at countries that will be celebrating New Year before India.
     

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 31, 2021, 5:14 PM IST
    The New Year celebrations mark the last big event of the year. Worldwide different celebrations are done to celebrate the special occasion. As 2021 is ending, everyone is looking forward to the new year to begin a fresh start. Different parts of the country celebrate the new year differently. The way in which different parts of the world mark the transition becomes a sight to behold.The celebration is not just about lighting fireworks but also shows the achievements we accomplished as the year passed by.

    According to the gregorian calendar, countries of the world celebrate New Year at an interval of 364/365 days on the 1st of January every year. The celebrations are also a promise to make the world a better place. As the time zones keep changing from every country, here take a look at what time varied countries will be welcoming new year 2022.

    Auckland, New Zealand: This island country shall welcome new year 2022 at 4:25 pm IST. Lights shall be displayed over the SkyTower in Auckland Harbour Bridge to mark the occasion. The Sky Tower is a telecommunications and observation tower in Auckland, New Zealand.  Sydney, Australia: At 6:25 pm IST, Sydney shall welcome new year 2022 with the new year's eve fireworks that shall take place at Sydney Harbour. 

    Kamchatka, Russia: The residents of Kamchatka in Russia at 5:25 pm IST are the first people who celebrate New Year 2022 with fireworks. Tokyo, Japan: Also known as 'The land of the rising sun, the new year will begin at 8.30 pm IST. On the other hand, in Hong Kong, the live countdown light show begins at 9:25 pm IST.  At Singapore New Year 2022 shall start at 9.30 pm. In Bangkok, Thailand at 10.25 pm IST the country shall welcome the new year. Here's wishing all a very happy new year.

