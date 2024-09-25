Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix vs Vashu Bhagnani: Who owes money to whom? Shocking TRUTH revealed!

    Producer Vashu Bhagnani stated he did not receive Rs 47.37 crore from Netflix. However, the OTT platform has refuted the allegations, claiming that Vashu owes the platform money.

    Netflix vs Vashu Bhagnani: Who owes money to whom? Shocking TRUTH revealed! RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 12:49 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

    Producer Vashu Bhagnani has gotten involved in yet another scandal where the filmmaker, who was previously accused of nonpayment by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar, has accused Netflix India of 'cheating' him. The head of Pooja Entertainment stated that he did not receive Rs 47.37 crore. However, Netflix has refuted the allegations, claiming that Vashu owes the platform money.

    Vasu Bhagnani's statement

    Vashu Bhagnani said that the OTT platform Netflix 'cheated and plotted against the rights' to his most recent three films. The films are claimed to be about the rights to Hero No. 1, Mission Raniganj, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He filed a case against Los Gatos Production Services India, which handles Netflix's content investments in India, Zoo Digital India, and many officials from both organizations. According to reports, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has summoned executives from Los Gatos Production Services India.

    Also read: Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir end marriage after 8 years, actress files for divorce

    Netflix denies Vashu Bhagnani's claims

    A Netflix spokesperson told the press that Netflix owes them money. "These claims are unfounded. Indeed, Pooja Entertainment owes Netflix money. "We have a strong track record of collaboration with the Indian creative community and are working with the authorities to resolve this dispute," a Netflix representative stated. A source also confirmed that Netflix has filed a civil dispute against Pooja Entertainment for nonpayment.

    This year, Vashu Bhagnani has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Following the failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the film's crew accused him of failing to pay their bills. Earlier this month, the film's director came forward to say that the producer had not paid him his compensation of Rs 7.30 crore. In exchange, Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment have filed a case against filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for allegedly siphoning subsidy cash obtained from Abu Dhabi authorities during the filming of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urmila Matondkar UNFOLLOWS husband Mohsin Akhtar on Instagram as divorce rumors swirl ATG

    Urmila Matondkar UNFOLLOWS husband Mohsin Akhtar on Instagram as divorce rumors swirl

    His soul is deep-rooted..', Alia Bhatt praises Vedang Raina who reminds her of Ranveer Singh ATG

    'His soul is deep-rooted..', Alia Bhatt praises Vedang Raina who reminds her of Ranveer Singh

    WATCH Nayanthara gets her ear pierced in Greece; actress shares funny video RBA

    WATCH: Nayanthara gets her ear pierced in Greece; actress shares funny video

    CTRL trailer: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat take audiences into the dark side of social media RKK

    CTRL trailer: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat take audiences into the dark side of social media

    Joker 2: Lady Gaga's 13 songs album 'Harlequin' to drop on September 27 RKK

    Joker 2: Lady Gaga's 13 songs album 'Harlequin' to drop on September 27

    Recent Stories

    Urmila Matondkar UNFOLLOWS husband Mohsin Akhtar on Instagram as divorce rumors swirl ATG

    Urmila Matondkar UNFOLLOWS husband Mohsin Akhtar on Instagram as divorce rumors swirl

    How to make thick tea with using less milk RTM

    How to make thick tea with using less milk

    Bengaluru man arrested for torching 3 bikes out of frustration over not owning Royal Enfield vkp

    Bengaluru man arrested for torching 3 bikes out of frustration over not owning Royal Enfield

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary anr

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

    Yogi govt to host 'Krishi Bharat Mela' in Lucknow, more than 1 lakh farmers likely to attend dmn

    Yogi govt to host 'Krishi Bharat Mela' in Lucknow, more than 1 lakh farmers likely to attend

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon