Netflix vs Vashu Bhagnani: Who owes money to whom? Shocking TRUTH revealed!

Producer Vashu Bhagnani stated he did not receive Rs 47.37 crore from Netflix. However, the OTT platform has refuted the allegations, claiming that Vashu owes the platform money.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani has gotten involved in yet another scandal where the filmmaker, who was previously accused of nonpayment by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar, has accused Netflix India of 'cheating' him. The head of Pooja Entertainment stated that he did not receive Rs 47.37 crore. However, Netflix has refuted the allegations, claiming that Vashu owes the platform money.

Vasu Bhagnani's statement

Vashu Bhagnani said that the OTT platform Netflix 'cheated and plotted against the rights' to his most recent three films. The films are claimed to be about the rights to Hero No. 1, Mission Raniganj, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He filed a case against Los Gatos Production Services India, which handles Netflix's content investments in India, Zoo Digital India, and many officials from both organizations. According to reports, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has summoned executives from Los Gatos Production Services India.

Also read: Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir end marriage after 8 years, actress files for divorce

Netflix denies Vashu Bhagnani's claims

A Netflix spokesperson told the press that Netflix owes them money. "These claims are unfounded. Indeed, Pooja Entertainment owes Netflix money. "We have a strong track record of collaboration with the Indian creative community and are working with the authorities to resolve this dispute," a Netflix representative stated. A source also confirmed that Netflix has filed a civil dispute against Pooja Entertainment for nonpayment.

This year, Vashu Bhagnani has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Following the failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the film's crew accused him of failing to pay their bills. Earlier this month, the film's director came forward to say that the producer had not paid him his compensation of Rs 7.30 crore. In exchange, Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment have filed a case against filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for allegedly siphoning subsidy cash obtained from Abu Dhabi authorities during the filming of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Latest Videos