Netflix's major redesign in 10 year to boost engagement: Decoding how it will change your viewing experience

    Netflix is rolling out its most significant redesign of its television app in over a decade, aiming to make it easier for users to find something to watch.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

    Netflix is rolling out its most significant redesign of its television app in over a decade, aiming to make it easier for users to find something to watch. This update comes as the streaming giant seeks to increase engagement time and attract more subscribers to its new ad-supported tiers.

    Addressing "Eye Gymnastics"

    Netflix's research revealed that users were spending excessive time scanning the home screen, a phenomenon they termed "eye gymnastics." The study found viewers' eyes darting between various title rows, trending sections, artwork, trailers, and synopses.

    "We really wanted to make that simpler, more intuitive, everything easier to navigate," said Pat Flemming, senior director of member product, in an interview with Reuters.

    Key Changes in the Redesign

    1. Larger Title Cards: One of the most noticeable changes is the enlargement of thumbnails for shows and movies. The bigger title cards are designed to be more visually appealing and easier to click on, potentially making them more enticing for users.

    2. Reorganized Information: Information is now presented in a more streamlined manner, highlighting key details such as whether a title was "in the top 10 for 8 weeks." This reorganization aims to provide users with quick, relevant information at a glance.

    3. "My Netflix" Tab: A new section called "My Netflix" curates content specific to the user, including shows and movies they have started watching or saved to their list. This personalized approach is intended to make it easier for users to pick up where they left off and discover new content tailored to their preferences.

    4. Simplified Navigation: The menu, previously located on the left side of the screen, has been moved to the top for easier access. Core options such as "Home," "Shows," "Movies," and "My Netflix" are now more prominently displayed, facilitating quicker navigation.

    Testing and Rollout

    The redesign is currently being tested with a limited group of Netflix’s nearly 270 million subscribers. The company plans to use feedback from this initial phase to refine the design before a broader rollout. The focus on engagement time reflects a larger shift at Netflix, which views engagement as a better measure of customer satisfaction than subscriber numbers. In line with this, Netflix plans to stop reporting subscriber numbers regularly next year.

    Implications for the Future

    This major revamp underscores Netflix's commitment to enhancing user experience and engagement on its platform. By making it easier for users to find and enjoy content, Netflix hopes to keep viewers on the platform longer and increase overall satisfaction. As the streaming landscape becomes increasingly competitive, these changes could play a crucial role in retaining and growing Netflix’s subscriber base, particularly for its ad-supported tiers.

    With these updates, Netflix aims to not only streamline the user experience but also ensure that viewers spend more time enjoying content and less time searching for it.

