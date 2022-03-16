Neena Gupta Vs Trolls: Actress warns not to judge people by their clothes (Video)

Neena Gupta has shared a video in which she has warned trolls and social media users, asking them not to judge a person by their clothes. The actor posts a video on Instagram saying, " Jo log aise sexy type kapde pahante hain, jaise ki maine abhi pahne hai...'

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta has left her unabashed note for those who judge women and their clothes. In the latest video, Neena Gupta shared on her social media page; she warns those who troll her for her choice of dress. She captioned it, “Sach Kahun Toh! (if I speak the truth),” which is also the title of her biography.

She has politely schooled her people that they shouldn't look down upon people who wear sexy dresses. During the chat with fans she also informed all about her academic qualifications while talking on the subject.

She says, “Mujhe ye isliye post karna hai kyunki aisa lagta hai ki jo log aise sexy type kapde pahante hain, jaise ki maine abhi pahne hai – wo aise hi hote hain, bekar ke. Lekin main bata du ki maine Sanskrit mein MPhil ki hui hai, aur bhi bahut kujh kia hua hai. To kapde dekh ke kisi ko judge nahi karna. Troll karne walo samajh lo (I wanted to post this because people who wear clothes like these, like the one I am wearing, are just like that, useless. But let me tell you that I am an MPhil in Sanskrit and have many other qualifications. So do not judge a person by his/her clothes. I hope you get it, trolls).”

Neena's video received a lot of positive comments. From Anushka Sharma to her co-star Gajraj Rao and a few users praised Neena for speaking against the trolls, a few enjoyed her way of addressing the trolls. One user wrote, “Itne pyaar se kabhi kisine trolls ko daanta nahi hoga. You are too sweet (sic),” another user tweeted, “itne pyaar se dhamki sanskrit wale hi kar saktey hai (sic).”

In the video, she was seen donning a grey plunging neckline dress. A few weeks ago, she was at the Jaipur Literature Festival and was last seen making a cameo appearance in Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's 83. Neena has some films in her kitty like Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai and Vikas Bahl's Goodbye.



