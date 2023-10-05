Neena Gupta denied access to airport's reserved lounge, "I need to work hard"

Neena Gupta took to her Instagram to describe her harrowing experience of being denied access to the reserved lounge at Bareilly airport because she was not a "VIP."

Veteran actress Neena Gupta has been ruling the film industry ever since she made her debut in the 1982 film 'Saath Saath.' The 64-year-old has come a long way and is a popular name in the film industry but one incident that occurred has made her feel that she still has to work very hard in her profession. Yesterday, Neena Gupta took to her Instagram to describe her harrowing experience of being denied access to the reserved lounge at Bareilly airport because she was not a "VIP."

In the video, Neena zooms into Bareilly airport's reserved lounge and records herself saying, "Hello, I am speaking to you from Bareilly airport. This is the reserved lounge where I wanted to sit, but I wasn't allowed. I assumed the reserved lounge was for VIPs, and I thought I was one, but I have yet to become one. To become a VIP, I need to put in a lot more effort. This is a positive thing since it will drive me to work harder and become one. Thank you very much."

The video

On the work front, Neena was seen in Rani Mukerji-starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. She was also part of web series such as Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley' and R Balki's 'Lust Stories 2'.

She will next be featured in Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino,' the romantic comedy 'Pachhattar Ka Chhora,' 'Baa,' 'Ishq-E-Nadaan,' and 'Sabun,' all starring alongside Jackie Shroff.