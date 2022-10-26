Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy controversy: No rules broken, says Tamil Nadu government

    In the Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan surrogacy controversy, a report by the Tamil Nadu government has said that no rules were broken by the celebrity couple. Nayan and Vignesh, who have now been given a clean chit in the matter, recently became parents to twin boys.

    South ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara and her filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan can finally breathe a sigh of relief as controversies around them have finally been settled. The star couple, who recently gave birth to twin boys via surrogacy, was accused of breaking surrogacy norms. An inquiry for the same was also conducted by the state government, to find out if any such rules were broken or not. However, the couple has now been given a clean chit in the matter.

    Early this month, on October 9, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announced the arrival of the baby boys via surrogacy. They shared the happy news via a post on Instagram where they were seen kissing four tiny feet. Soon after the announcement, a controversy kicked in with many claiming that the couple has broken Indian surrogacy norms, which led to the setup of an inquiry.

    The Tamil Nadu health ministry set up a panel to inquire into the surrogacy issue, on the orders of health minister Ma Subramanian. Headed by two pediatric doctors, the panel, on Wednesday, submitted it report saying that the surrogacy law was not violated by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.

    According to the statement issued by the state health department, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married legally on March 11, 2016, adding that the due process and guidelines were duly followed by them.

    The report of the inquiry committee further said that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had submitted all the reports and documents need, and followed the ICMR guidelines. As per reports, the woman who gave birth to the couple’s two babies, is married with a child, as needed by the surrogacy law.

    Meanwhile, the investigating panel has sent a notice to the hospital for not following due guidelines. According to reports, the panel found that the hospital did not keep proper records of the treatment given to the couple and the medical condition of the surrogate mother, as per the ICMR guidelines.

    Therefore, a notice has been sent by the health department to the hospital seeking an explanation on why they should not be temporarily closed for not maintaining the documents. Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan got married at a luxurious resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9, 2022. Their twin babies arrived just four months after their marriage.

