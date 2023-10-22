Nayagan: Kamal Hassan starrer to re-release on THIS date

The Ulaganayakan Kamal Hassan movie 'Nayagan' is set to re-release this November. The movie stars Kamal Hassan, Sharanya, and Karthika in the lead roles. The movie was written and directed by Mani Ratnam

Ulakanayagan Kamal Hassan is gearing up for a re-release of his movie 'Nayagan' after 34 years. The makers of the movie have released a new poster on their social media about the release date.

The movie is set to re-release on November 3 on the occasion of Kamal Hassan's 69th birthday. The film will be displayed in 4K. The movie will be screened in 120 theatres, including in Kerala and Karnataka.

The 1987 Tamil film "Naayagan" revolved around the life of a Mumbai underworld hero. The movie featured Kamal Haasan in the lead role as Velu Nayakar. His exceptional performance earned him the Best Actor award at the National Film Awards. PC Sreeram was recognised for his outstanding cinematography, receiving a National Award for his work. Thota Dharani's exceptional art direction also earned him a National Award.

Moreover, "Naayagan" was honored as India's official entry for the Oscars, making it a notable achievement on the international stage. The film's compelling narrative and exceptional talent were widely acknowledged, solidifying its place in the annals of Indian cinema.

The screenplay was written by Mani Ratnam and Balakumaran, which added to the film's creative depth. The film achieved both commercial success and critical acclaim. Sharanya, Karthika, and Delhi Ganesh also played crucial roles in this film.

The film's music was composed by the legendary Ilayaraja. The songs from the film became immensely popular at the time, adding to its success and leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

Kamal Hassan was last seen in movie Vikram. The action movie directed by Lokesh Kangaraj and starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Fassil, and Vijay Sethupathi made a staggering $432.50 million worldwide, with $307.60 million coming from India.

