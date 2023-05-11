Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally opens up on his 'friendship' with Kantara star Rishab Shetty; know more

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed his admiration and fondness for actor and director Rishab Shetty, with whom he met last December.

    Kantara fame globally acclaimed pan-Indian star Rishab Shetty continues to receive affection from fans and celebrities alike. Most recently, the 'Manto' star Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared his liking for Rishab Shetty, revealing how they bonded over their December meeting. 

    Back then, Nawazuddin shared pictures of his meeting with Risbah Shetty on Instagram with the caption, "It was super amazing to spend some quality time with you Rishab Shetty, & team Kantara at my house. Surprisingly Rishab Shetty and I have so many things in common that we talked about it endlessly."

    In a recent interaction with a news portal, the actor gave out many details on his meeting with Rishab Shetty in December and his affection for him. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also mentioned that they share the same mentors and have known each other for some time.

    During a conversation with a renowned Indian entertainment portal, the actor revealed that he would be happy to collaborate with Rishab Shetty in the future. Sharing more about the same, Nawazuddin said, "Rishab and his friends do a lot of theatre. The one thing that is special is that our Gurus are the same. We have known each other earlier, we have spoken earlier. So when he was here, he came over and we spoke," the actor said.

    Nawazuddin expressed fondness for Rishab Shetty’s dedication to theatre and traditional forms. Shedding more light on the same, he added, "He is connected to theater and has stayed true to his roots and traditional form, even making a film about it. Since we share the same gurus, we have a good association. We are even friends now."

