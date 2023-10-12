Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    National Cinema Day: Advance booking for Fukrey 3, Mission Ranigaj, Jawan combined crosses 3.10 lakh; Read

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 9:58 AM IST

    On the occasion of National Cinema Day 2023, several Bollywood films are making waves at the box office, drawing in large audiences with discounted ticket prices of Rs 99. The top-performing films on this special day are as follows:

    1. Fukrey 3: The third installment of the popular comedy franchise, Fukrey 3, is leading the show with an impressive advance booking. The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chaddha. Fukrey 3 has already sold 1.25 lakh tickets in PVRInox and an additional 25,000 tickets in Cinepolis. The total advance sales for this film on its third Friday in the top three cinema chains are 1.25 lakh, and the movie is expected to reach 2.50 lakh advance bookings by Thursday midnight. This marks a substantial increase compared to Fukrey's opening day, with advance bookings four times higher.

    2. Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar-led Mission Raniganj, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, is the second-best performer for National Cinema Day. The film has sold approximately 83,000 tickets in PVRInox and an additional 20,000 tickets in Cinepolis. The total advance sales for Mission Raniganj on this special day is 1.03 lakh tickets, and by Thursday's end, it is expected to reach approximately 1.75 lakh tickets. Notably, this performance is 29 times higher than its opening day, highlighting the film's growing popularity.

    3. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan continues to maintain its strong presence at the box office even in its sixth week. The film has sold around 70,000 tickets in PVRInox and 15,000 tickets in Cinepolis, contributing to a total of 85,000 tickets for National Cinema Day. Jawan's impressive run indicates its sustained appeal to audiences.

    The National Cinema Day has undoubtedly drawn a significant crowd to theaters, with discounted ticket prices playing a vital role in increasing footfalls. Additionally, films like "Thank You For Coming" have also seen better advance bookings for the second Friday compared to their opening days. However, it's worth noting that there is some speculation that the release timing of "Mission Raniganj" might have been more strategically planned to maximize its box office potential.

    National Cinema Day Advance Booking Statistics:

    • Fukrey 3: 1.25 lakh tickets
    • Mission Raniganj: 1.03 lakh tickets
    • Jawan: 0.85 lakh tickets
    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 9:58 AM IST
