Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millipied headed for divorce amid reports of his 'affair'

It is not good news for Hollywood actress Natalie Portman's fandom as the actress and her husband, Benjamin Milliplied, have got headed for divorce amid the reports of his affair details coming out. Natalie and Benjamin were married for eleven years.

According to reports, Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, have parted ways. This news comes into the picture when reports of Benjamin's alleged affair are doing the rounds. The two have been married for 11 years and are parents to two children. However, Natalie and Benjamin's representatives are yet to respond. Natalie's representative was contacted for confirmation but did not respond immediately. Natalie and Benjamin have two children: Aleph, and Amalia. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have been making headlines for the past few weeks. Reportedly, they have separated.

The divorced couple, who have a 12-year-old son Aleph and a 6-year-old daughter, Amalia, reignited rumours about their relationship status on their 11th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 4, when Portman was photographed without her wedding band at an Angel City FC event in Sydney, Australia. Meanwhile, Millepied was rumoured to be having an affair with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old climate activist, in June.

A source told a leading entertainment magazine that the couple ended their marriage and have been living separately. The source said, "After news of his affair came out, they've been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs."

Last week, Natalie Portman was walking on the streets of Sydney without a ring. It is reported and said that the actress got papped visibly upset in one of the public spottings. Recently, it got speculated that Millepied was in an affair with climate change activist Camille Etinne. Natalie was aware of their relationship several months ago and tried her best to save her marriage. Natalie and Benjamin met one other on the set of her Oscar-winning film, 'Black Swan'. He was a " in film. In 2010, Benjamin proposed to her. Later, they got married in 2012.

As per the source, after the reports, Portman was humiliated. However, the source revealed, "Portman was willing to see if she's capable of rebuilding her trust in Millepied in order to prevent their children from growing up in a broken home."

