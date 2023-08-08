Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millipied headed for divorce amid reports of his 'affair'

    It is not good news for Hollywood actress Natalie Portman's fandom as the actress and her husband, Benjamin Milliplied, have got headed for divorce amid the reports of his affair details coming out. Natalie and Benjamin were married for eleven years.

    Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millipied headed for divorce amid reports of his 'affair' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

    According to reports, Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, have parted ways. This news comes into the picture when reports of Benjamin's alleged affair are doing the rounds. The two have been married for 11 years and are parents to two children. However, Natalie and Benjamin's representatives are yet to respond. Natalie's representative was contacted for confirmation but did not respond immediately. Natalie and Benjamin have two children: Aleph, and Amalia. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have been making headlines for the past few weeks. Reportedly, they have separated.

    ALSO READ: Video: Alia Bhatt teaches Telugu to her 'Heart of Stone' co-star Gal Gadot-WATCH

    The divorced couple, who have a 12-year-old son Aleph and a 6-year-old daughter, Amalia, reignited rumours about their relationship status on their 11th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 4, when Portman was photographed without her wedding band at an Angel City FC event in Sydney, Australia. Meanwhile, Millepied was rumoured to be having an affair with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old climate activist, in June.

    A source told a leading entertainment magazine that the couple ended their marriage and have been living separately. The source said, "After news of his affair came out, they've been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs."

    Last week, Natalie Portman was walking on the streets of Sydney without a ring. It is reported and said that the actress got papped visibly upset in one of the public spottings. Recently, it got speculated that Millepied was in an affair with climate change activist Camille Etinne. Natalie was aware of their relationship several months ago and tried her best to save her marriage. Natalie and Benjamin met one other on the set of her Oscar-winning film, 'Black Swan'. He was a " in film. In 2010, Benjamin proposed to her. Later, they got married in 2012.

    As per the source, after the reports, Portman was humiliated. However, the source revealed, "Portman was willing to see if she's capable of rebuilding her trust in Millepied in order to prevent their children from growing up in a broken home."

    ALSO READ: 'The Elephant Whisperers’ star Bomman denies sending legal notice to Kartiki Gonsalves, says 'no idea who sent

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Elephant Whisperers star Bomman denies sending legal notice to Kartiki Gonsalves, says 'no idea who sent RBA

    'The Elephant Whisperers’ star Bomman denies sending legal notice to Kartiki Gonsalves, says 'no idea who sent

    Video Alia Bhatt teaches Telugu to her 'Heart of Stone' co-star Gal Gadot RBA

    Video: Alia Bhatt teaches Telugu to her 'Heart of Stone' co-star Gal Gadot-WATCH

    Jennifer Aniston not supporting Jamie Foxx's anti-semitic post sparks meme fest vma

    Jennifer Aniston not supporting Jamie Foxx's anti-semitic post sparks meme fest

    Gadar 2': Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's film sells more than 76,000 tickets for opening day RBA

    'Gadar 2': Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's film sells more than 76,000 tickets for opening day

    OMG 2 review by Sadhguru: Akshay Kumar hosts special screening at Isha Yoga Center RBA

    'OMG 2' review by Sadhguru: Akshay Kumar hosts special screening at Isha Yoga Center

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-377 Aug 08 2023: Check out today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-377 Aug 08 2023: Check out today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    The Elephant Whisperers star Bomman denies sending legal notice to Kartiki Gonsalves, says 'no idea who sent RBA

    'The Elephant Whisperers’ star Bomman denies sending legal notice to Kartiki Gonsalves, says 'no idea who sent

    Delhi Services Bill: 5 MPs claim AAP's Raghav Chadha added their names to select committee without consent AJR

    Delhi Services Bill: 5 MPs claim AAP's Raghav Chadha added their names to select committee without consent

    Shamseer row: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns CPI(M) cadres to be careful on 'faith' references anr

    Shamseer row: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns CPI(M) cadres to be careful on 'faith' references

    Football Neymar informs PSG of desire to depart amid Barcelona reunion rumours osf

    Neymar informs PSG of desire to depart amid Barcelona reunion rumours

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon