    Nandamuri Balakrishna birthday special: Boyapati Sreenu to direct Balayya's new film 'BB4'

    Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film, tentatively named 'BB4', was revealed on his 64th birthday. Boyapati Sreenu will direct it, and it is set to be one of the superstar's most expensive films.

    Nandamuri Balakrishna, the Telugu actor, has officially rejoined his 'Simha' director, Boyapti Sreenu, for their fourth film. The film, called 'BB4', was unveiled on the actor's 64th birthday, June 10, 2024. After 'Simha', 'Legend', and 'Akhanda', Balakrishna and Sreenu collaborated for the fourth time.

    The next film's creators released the announcement poster and further information on their official X account. 

    Take a look at the poster here:

    The caption alongside the poster read, "The Lethal Combo that sets the screens on fire is back. The two Forces - 'GOD OF MASSES' #NandamuriBalakrishna & #BoyapatiSreenu reunite for #BB4. Happy Birthday, Balayya Babu. Produced by @RaamAchanta #GopiAchanta under the @14ReelsPlus banner. Presented by #TejeswiniNandamuri (sic)."

    The announcement poster has a spiritual atmosphere, with a giant chariot wheel in an isolated place and the number four wearing a Rudraksha band. The crimson sun and descending comets pique our interest in the sort of picture the director will make this time with Balakrishna.

    According to reports, the film would be one of the most costly projects for Telugu superstars. Balakrishna was last seen in 'Bhagvanth Kesari', with Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela.  

