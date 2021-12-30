  • Facebook
    Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar tests Covid positive, details inside

    Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law and Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa Shirodkar has been detected with Coronavirus. Read to know more about the same right here.
     

    Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa Shirodkar tests Covid positive
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 10:42 PM IST
    Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law and Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa Shirodkar has been detected with COVID-19. The actress has isolated herself. Lately, she posted a photo from her fourth day of quarantine on social media that read, "COVID POSITIVE!!! #Day4, Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules... your government knows what is best for you. Lots of love." 

    Shilpa's sister Namrata Shirodkar commented saying, "Get well soon” on the post. Actress Sangeeta Bijlani told Shilpa to take care. There were many fans who had sent best wishes to the actress and also told her to take care. They prayed for her quick recovery and said that her body had the power to heal.

    Earlier, Shilpa's sister Namrata was vacationing with her husband Mahesh Babu in Dubai. The actress had written a cute post where she said that she was enjoying "Colourful lunches with the best". The actress also said that she enjoyed a lovely afternoon with her sister. She also said that no none could host a better brunch than her. She thanked her sister for making it happen. Apparently, she had also met Manish Malhotra and said that she had a  pleasant surprise seeing him and that she needed to meet him in Hyderabad too.

    Also read: All is not well with Mahesh Babu? Superstar undergoes knee surgery in Spain (Read Details)

    To talk about Shilpa Shirodkar, she was seen in movies like Hum, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen. She was also seen in serials like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and Silsila Pyaar Ka.  To talk about  Mahesh Babu, he shall next be sharing screen space with Keerthy Suresh in director Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film would be financed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The music of the movie was scored by S. Thaman. The cinematography was done by R. Madhi. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be released on 1 April 2022.       

    Also read: SS Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, for postponing films, avoiding clash with RRR

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2021, 10:42 PM IST
