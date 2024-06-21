Nadanna Sambhavam REVIEW: Is Biju Menon, Suraj Venjaramoodu's family-drama worth watching? Read reaction

Nadanna Sambhavam Twitter Review: Vishnu Narayan's Malayalam comedy-drama "Nadanna Sambavam" is out. The movie is about a strange new tenant who disrupts a close-knit residential community of family and friends.

Biju Menon and Suraj Venjaramoodu appear in Vishnu Narayan's Malayalam comic drama "Nadanna Sambavam". Lijomol Jose, Shruti Ramachandran, Sudhi Koppa, Johny Antony, Lalu Alex, and Noushad Ali appear in the film. "Nadanna Sambavam" premiered in theatres on June 21, 2024.

A tight-knit group of family and friends in a residential community had their lives turned upside down when a peculiar new tenant moves in.

The film's brilliant ensemble cast includes Biju Menon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Lijomol Jose, and Shruti Ramachandran. Sudhi Koppa, Johny Antony, Lalu Alex, and Noushad Ali also make an appearance. The cast also includes Athira Harikumar, Anagha Ashok, Sreejith Nair, Eithal Evana Sherin, and Jess Sweeja.

Rajesh Gopinadhan is the writer, while Manuel Cruz Darwin is the executive producer under the label Anup Kannan Stories. Manesh Madhavan is in charge of cinematography, while Saiju Sreedharan and Toby John are responsible for editing. Ankit Menon composes the soundtrack, while Indulal Kaveed is the art director. Sunil George is the costume designer, while Sreejith Guruvayoor does the makeup. Sreejith Sreenivasan created the sound design, while Vipin Nair mixed it.

#NadannaSambhavam (#Malayalam) #UAE 🇦🇪 (PG13)



Synopsis ✍️:

In a housing colony near the outskirts of Ernakulam, where appearances conceal complexities, two contrasting men take center stage.



Ajith Neelakantan embodies traditional masculinity marred by insecurities, while… pic.twitter.com/HenFGuRIgd — gowri_gal (@gowri_gal) June 20, 2024

Suhail Koya and Shabareesh Varma wrote the lyrics, and the songs were sung by Shabareesh Varma, Jassie Gift, Bindu Anirudhan, Kapil Kapilan, and Anumita Nadesan. Sunith Somasekharan is the chief associate director, while Shabeer Malavattath is the production controller.

