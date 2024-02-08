'Naagin 7': Is Ankita Lokhande charging more than Tejasswi Prakash for Ekta Kapoor's popular show? Read detail

Naagin 7: Here's all the information about the cast details, fees and more. Do you know who is playing the lead role in Naagin 7?

Who plays the major part in Naagin 7? Is Ankita Lokhande the lead in Naagin Season 7? These are just a handful of the questions circulating since her name first appeared in the media. She is expected to succeed Tejasswi Prakash. According to reports, there was a lot of talk last month about Ankita Lokhande playing the lead in Naagin's new season.

According to some news reports, if Ekta Kapoor contacts the Bigg Boss 17 finalist, she may accept the position.

As per some industry insiders, Ankita is a contender for the main role in Naagin 7. Much speculation is that she will take over from Tejasswi Prakash for the forthcoming season. Things are in the works, but she is under consideration. Given her reputation and acting abilities, she may be an excellent choice for the part of a shape-shifting snake.

"Every renowned personality comes with a minimum guarantee on Bigg Boss. It gives them enough time to get into the game's flow and perform accordingly. Of course, Ankita owned MG. That is her game plan. Colours understand her appeal, and we wouldn't be shocked if she signed on the dotted line for the project shortly as Bigg Boss 17 concludes', the insider added.

Ankit Gupta, who last appeared in Junooniyatt, is reportedly joining Ankita on the programme. The station and production firm have kept quiet about the development.

The Manikarnika actress has denied signing up for Naagin season 7, insisting that she would not appear on the show. While the TV diva has denied rumours about the project, gossip mills indicate that if she joins the weekend drama, she would be paid a large fee sum.

According to Siasat, Ankita Lokhande's Naagin 7 fees will be greater than Tejasswi Prakash. Teja, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, received Rs 2 lakh for every episode of Naagin 6. The sixth season was extended three times due to popular demand.