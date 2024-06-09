N Chandrababu Naidu at Ramoji Rao's funeral: TDP chief carries Eenadu founder's mortal remains on his shoulder

Ramoji Rao's funeral was held on Sunday in Hyderabad. N Chandrababu Naidu participated in the funeral rituals. The media baron's final journey started from Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad with full state honours. He died in Hyderabad on June 8.

N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP head, attended Ramoji Rao's dying rituals and cremation on Sunday. Ramoji Rao, the creator of Ramoji Film City and the ETV Network, died on Saturday in Hyderabad at the age of 87. His funeral procession commenced in Ramoji Film City. In a video shared on X, Naidu joined Ramoji’s family members and friends to carry his mortal remains.

The political leader led the procession, while fans, family members, and friends gathered at the funeral location to pay their final respects. Watch the video below.

Ramoji Rao passed away at 3:45 a.m. while seeking treatment at the city's Star Hospital. He was admitted on June 5 due to elevated blood pressure and shortness of breath. He was put on ventilator support following surgery and died as his health worsened. His body remains were moved to his apartment in Ramoji Film City.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty was accused of being homewrecker by Raj Kundra's ex-wife

Several important political figures and cinema icons are scheduled to pay their last tributes to the Padma Vibhushan recipient. Prime Minister Narendra Modi published a post that read, “The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world.”

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Gauahar: Celebs who got publicly slapped

“Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti,” he added.

This is what I expected from you, @ncbn sir 🙏

Considering today is oath ceremony,I really thought you wouldn't be present for Ramoji Rao guru's last rituals,but your this gesture kept you 10 steps above in my eyes.

Glad I've got proved wrong https://t.co/wvFaxePCAK — ❄️ (@babyeonjinnie) June 9, 2024

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Ramoji Rao Garu, a visionary always ahead of his time. Ramoji Film City is a testament to his brilliance and passion for cinema. His legacy will continue to inspire us all. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace .”

Riteish Deshmukh added, “I am deeply saddened to learn that the Icon, the Legend Shri Ramoji Rao garu is no more. @geneliad and i are actors today thanks to his belief in giving chances to new comers. He dared to do things no one dreamt of. His legacy will live on forever. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in glory Sir. Om Shanti.”

Latest Videos